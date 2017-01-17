Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty today announced that the upcoming two month run of the HITS Coachella Desert Circuit at HITS Desert Horse Park in Thermal, California will be a huge boost for local luxury homes and horse properties as participants and horse lovers head into the area from late January to mid-March. The Grand Prix events will take place at 2 PM every Sunday as well as selected Thursdays and Fridays.

HITS Desert Horse Park offers many competition and warm-up ring options with an incredible 1,196 permanent stalls as well as a dining courtyard. Constant updates to the facility keep the park state-of-the-art and ready for use at all times. Perfectly located only minutes from La Quinta, the park offers plenty of wide-open spaces and panoramic mountain views along with near perfect weather throughout the season.

Schmett recently commented, “The Coachella Valley is filled with horse loving equestrians who appreciate the beauty and enjoyment horses bring to their lives. With 239 amazing acres, Desert Horse Park is the perfect venue for an event of this magnitude. My team and I have some truly remarkable properties in our inventory that are ideal for discerning buyers who wish to be near equine friendly facilities. There are plenty of wonderful options in and around La Quinta to suit everyone. This is always an exciting time of year here in the desert.”

Events and prizes differ from week to week, culminating on March 19 with the $1 million purse that is the First Jewel in the HITS Triple Crown.

