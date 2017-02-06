HOSA International Revolutionizing the Flower Industry for Wholesalers

We are committed to growing the most exquisite flowers at HOSA International and are excited to be able to offer wholesalers more direct access to our inventory.

The floral industry is changing for wholesalers, who need more convenience, flexibility, and sourcing options. Reacting to that demand, HOSA International, an independent grower, importer, and distributor of fresh-cut flowers, recently relaunched their website, giving wholesalers the opportunity to browse and order inventory straight through HOSA.com.

Wholesalers now have direct online access to HOSA International’s Miami open market inventory for fast shipments as well as the ability to prebook fresh cuts of new inventory from HOSA and DENMAR farms’ inventory up to three months in advance. The website also gives wholesalers a preview of new and exclusive future availabilities, which often include new breeds of flowers.

“We are committed to growing the most exquisite flowers at HOSA International and are excited to be able to offer wholesalers more direct access to our inventory,” says Larry Abramowitz, CEO of HOSA International. “It’s our goal to establish, nurture, and maintain long-term relationships with our customers by providing unparalleled quality, support, and service. Our updated website is just one way we’re delivering on that promise.”

From roses and spray roses, to lilies and mini carnations, to alstroemeria, dianthus, hydrangeas, and everything in between, wholesalers will find the convenience, flexibility, and sourcing options they need right in HOSA International’s virtual catalog, which features only the highest quality, most beautiful, and in-demand breeds.

For more information about HOSA International and DENMAR, as well as their inventory and availability, call 305-470-9991 or email sales(at)hosa.com.

About HOSA International

HOSA International is the exclusive distributor of the HOSA and DENMAR brands to wholesale customers throughout the United States and Canada. HOSA and DENMAR are a Rainforest Alliance Certified Flower Supplier, which means social and environmental responsibility—being good neighbors to rural communities and to wildlands—is a top priority.