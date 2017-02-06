HTS Launches New Website, HTS.com

As we continue to build a larger and deeper business...we wanted our online presence to match both the quality and technological standard of our expertise and services.

Heat Transfer Solutions, the largest independent HVAC manufacturers' representative in North America, announced today the launch of its new website, http://www.hts.com. The site is designed to enhance user experience with streamlined navigation and updated location-specific capabilities. The global homepage offers the ability to deliver custom content to each user based on their selected region, which can be chosen from all 16 HTS locations throughout the United States and Canada.

“We’re excited to launch this new, interactive site which provides visitors with a cleaner, modernized design as well as improved usability,” said Ashley Heisler, Global Marketing Director for HTS. “We’ve created an experience that makes it easier for customers to understand who we are, what products and services we offer, and which markets we serve. Our updated location feature allows us to ensure that we’re always displaying content that’s relevant to each user while also building our manufacturers’ brands.”

In recent years, HTS has seen significant growth across all regions, including a merger with Stebbins-Duffy which enabled HTS New England to serve as the exclusive Daikin equipment sales representative in the area. In 2015 and 2016, HTS Texas was recognized as part of the Inc. 5000, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and in 2014 and 2015, HTS Ontario qualified as a Gold Standard member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, an award recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. The company’s offices in Chicago and New York have expanded their partnerships with manufacturers to create and sustain growth for both HTS and its clients. This growth, combined with the overall company goal of delivering the most comprehensive HVAC solutions led HTS to a website re-design that allows for a more user-friendly functionality. The new site enables clients to easily find and access information on HTS’ wide range of offerings, including mechanical equipment, service, parts, and building automation controls.

“We aimed to modify our website design to reflect the direction in which HTS is moving, and the expansion we are seeing throughout North America,” said Mike Donovan, HTS Texas President. “As we continue to build a larger and deeper business and provide top-notch support to our clients and suppliers, we wanted our online presence to match both the quality and technological standard of our expertise and services.”

The user interface features improved visual layouts, and allows customers to easily navigate through product listings and project profiles, with cross-referencing which links available equipment and systems to their applied installations. New landing pages for each manufacturer and modified product search functions create a quick catalog for clients to browse equipment by categories and types. The site’s visual display is also responsive to screen width, allowing for mobile-friendly browsing on smartphones and tablets. To learn more and experience the new website, visit http://www.hts.com today.

About HTS

HTS is the largest independent commercial HVAC manufacturers' representative in North America. The company represents more than 100 HVAC suppliers and has approximately 600 employees in 16 cities across Canada and the United States. Delivering Real Success® to all involved in its projects, HTS provides HVAC and refrigeration solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial markets from leading manufacturers such as Daikin, Epsilon, AcoustiFLO, and Haakon Industries. For more information about HTS, visit http://www.hts.com/ or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.