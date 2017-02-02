Havoc Applies New Techniques to Recruitment Drive

Havoc found that the seminar taught them how to use this to their advantage in the areas discussed.

Every business needs a determined and invested team behind it, and this is something that Havoc has been focusing on recently. The firm is seeking to attract successful people to the business for them to be able to grow and develop as a business and build new talent. Having recently attended a seminar, the firm has been able to develop their skills and the techniques that they used to further their success in recruiting for the business.

About Havoc: http://www.thisishavoc.co.uk/about/

On the 28th of January 2017, Havoc attended a business owners meeting which found a vast amount of firms from all over the UK at the Hilton London Bankside for this event. The seminar covered several topics such as personalising a brand, both personal and business, and recruiting for business.

The Hilton Bankside is a London hotel found in the heart of London’s Southbank, boasting conference rooms that can hold up to 750 attendees and has over 290 luxury rooms. Not only does the venue provide an incredible variety of facilities for those who are attending such an event, but it is also ideally located for those who were looking to see some of the country’s capital while they had the opportunity.

Having a unique brand, Havoc found that the seminar taught them how to use this to their advantage in the areas discussed. The main area in which the firm has learnt to use this is attracting applicants to the business. Looking to recruit a unique type of candidate, having a unique brand makes this process easier, and the firm is now able to use new skills and techniques and use the brand of the business to find those looking to thrive in such a sales and marketing firm and develop themselves for the world of business.

Having recently discussed plans for 2017, Havoc has been mostly focusing on growing their business for both themselves and their clients. The firm is now confident in being able to grow their business and plan to do so through using their newly learnt skills to obtain new, passionate and unique contractors. The firm is excited about the opportunities that the year holds for them.

Manchester-based sales and marketing firm, Havoc, aims to provide an excellent and unique service to all clients for them to be able to build their customer base and increase their brand loyalty and awareness. Having learnt what it means to have a personalised brand, the firm is aiming to use this knowledge to develop their campaigns and improve results.

