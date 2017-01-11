Former NFL player Gerome Sapp announces health concept, Health Binge, focusing on fresh prepared meals and opens first retail location in Las Vegas.

A new health concept focusing on freshly prepared grab-and-go meals, Health Binge, opens its first retail location in Las Vegas. Created on a foundation of nutritional convenience, Health Binge provides customers with fresh, portion-controlled, healthy gourmet meals at the ease of a fast food establishment.

Founded by former Notre Dame football captain, NFL athlete and Harvard MBA graduate Gerome Sapp, Health Binge strives to make healthy eating simple, convenient and gourmet. The idea first came to Sapp in college, as he searched for a way to provide quick, healthy meals to players that would implement proper nutrients for better focus and overall well-being. At Notre Dame, he created a grab-and-go meal system for teammates, which was later introduced to the entire student body. Following a successful college career, Sapp was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and later played for the Indianapolis Colts. After leaving the NFL to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities, Sapp launched multiple ventures including several tech companies, which led him to relocate to Las Vegas with the help of investor Tony Hsieh, who was a major contributor to his last tech startup.

In developing Health Binge, Sapp sought guidance from top rated chefs to combine his knowledge and experience from professional sports training with his idea of nutritional convenience, to develop a 100% gluten-free menu complete with both kid-friendly, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as more than 60 breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack meals. Utilizing a central kitchen for meal preparation, Health Binge is able to control consistency, quality and distribution of its offerings daily.

“Health Binge represents a culmination of my life's passions all in one exciting new brand. My passion for helping people reach their goals both physical and emotionally, along with my passion for nutrition and wellness, are both satisfied with the launch of Health Binge,” said Founder and CEO, Gerome Sapp.

Each Health Binge meal is portion-controlled, nutrient-rich and incorporates elements of the G-BOMBS Diet; a diet including Greens, Beans, Onions, Mushrooms, Berries and Seeds, which if consumed regularly can help prevent heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other chronic illnesses. Top-selling menu items range in price from $8 to $13.75 and include Ancho Chili Bison Enchiladas (420 calories) complete with lean ground bison, ancho sauce, black beans, gluten-free tortillas, brown rice, goat cheese and a lime wedge; Blackened Shrimp with & Grits (276 calories) made with blackened grilled shrimp, gluten-free grits, egg white, asparagus and cherry tomatoes; and Lemon & Vanilla Blackberry Pancakes (207 calories) including grilled turkey sausage, gluten-free pancake batter, sided with blackberry compote and maple syrup. Health Binge also offers three flavors of 12oz cold-pressed juices.

Meal plans are available on individual and corporate levels and are completely customizable based on personal nutritional, caloric and dietary goals. Health Binge’s hallmark “Binge 7,” a seven-day meal plan guided by an onsite nutritionist, caters to patrons looking for a personalized approach to healthy eating and includes complimentary biweekly delivery. Health Binge also offers businesses the convenience of a corporate account, where companies can provide daily lunches or complete meal plans to employees as part of its wellness program or as a special perk.

Health Binge has opened its first retail location at 6040 W. Badura Ave., Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89118, near Jones Blvd and 215 Hwy, with plans to expand throughout Southern Nevada over the next year. Along with its flagship retail store, Health Binge has plans to soon announce a partnership with a major regional fitness company to debut the concept inside more than 15 of its locations.

