MDR Medical Associates is now HealthSource Chiropractic

The city of Boynton Beach is about to get healthier.

A new HealthSource Chiropractic clinic opened on 1899 - 9N Congress Ave., formally known as MDR Advanced Medical Associates, and hopes to make its mark on the people of South Florida by getting them out of pain and putting them on a path of incredible health.

As with all 300+ HealthSource clinics across the country, the new Boynton Beach location will feature the latest in chiropractic care, a room devoted entirely to rehabbing injuries using patented Progressive Rehab® techniques, and a Wellness program to keep patients living healthy the rest of their lives.

“We really love that we can bring real health care to Boynton Beach,” said HealthSource founder Dr. Chris Tomshack. “We’re not just about helping get rid of your pain, although we do that very well. We’re about making sure that you stay healthy in every way. We’re excited to make an impact.”

Dr. Mark Di Roma, who will operate the clinic as HealthSource’s newest franchisee after practicing independently for 26+ years, said he’s excited to join forces with Healthsource.

“The healthcare industry has inundated Chiropractors with HIPAA and Compliancy standards that require more and more time, taking our focus away from patient care,” said Dr. Di Roma. “Joining Healthsource has given me the opportunity to unite with like-minded professionals that are concerned with both the quality of care we extend to our patients and the future of our profession. The Healthsource team provides my staff with the support and systems necessary to open doors to new ways of thinking, giving us perspective and purpose in both our practice and in life.”

Since 2006, more than 8 million people have been treated by a HealthSource clinic, making HealthSource the world leader in chiropractic care.

“We like being able to make that impact in people’s lives,” said Tomshack. “Our goal since day one has always been to make patients the focus of health care. We want to get people back to doing the things they love, without pain. For that to happen, the patients have to be our focus in every decision we make as health care providers.”

About HealthSource

At HealthSource, our clinics have gentle, caring chiropractors that work side-by-side with licensed massage therapists and progressive rehab specialists to get patients feeling better again, quickly. Chiropractic care is about whole body wellness. We not only focus on back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, fibromyalgia and other common concerns, but also on prevention, wellness and nutrition. Spinal Decompression, a leading edge non-surgical and non-invasive technology, is available in many HealthSource clinics for patients with severe conditions.