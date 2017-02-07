Heritage Financial Consultants Expands Its Mid-Atlantic Reach With New Vienna, Va. Office We are excited to be a part of the Northern Virginia community, and to share our expertise with individuals and companies in this region.

Heritage Financial Consultants, a preeminent Mid-Atlantic wealth management firm providing comprehensive financial services, today announced that Art McGonigal and Matt Sirpis have joined the firm. McGonigal and Sirpis will lead Heritage Financial Consultant’s new office in Vienna, Va.

McGonigal joins Heritage Financial Consultants as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Professional and Partner. As a Prestige Planner with Sagemark Private Wealth Services, he brings over three decades of financial service experience to the firm and assists individuals, families and their companies with creating and implementing customized comprehensive financial plans. He specializes in planned giving and charitable trusts, estate planning, investment optimization, risk management, business succession planning, tax reduction strategies and benefit planning.

McGonigal is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP®) Professional, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®).

Sirpis joins Heritage Financial Consultants as a Financial Planner. With over fifteen years of experience, he specializes in retirement planning, estate planning, investment planning, business succession and charitable giving for individuals, families and corporate executives.

The Vienna office, located at 8219 Leesburg Pike, Suite 200, will be Heritage Financial Consultant’s fifth office. This past year, the firm expanded its footprint along the East Coast through a new office in Annapolis, Md.

“We are excited to be a part of the Northern Virginia community, and to share our expertise with individuals and companies in this region. Through our recent expansions, we are better equipped to serve clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic and to meet their individual needs,” said Brian Gracie, Founder and Partner at Heritage Financial Consultants. “Art and Matt have achieved success in the financial planning industry and we are thrilled to welcome them to the firm.”

About Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants is a full-service, independent financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Hunt Valley, Md. with offices in Wilmington, Del., Preston, Md., Annapolis, Md., and Vienna, Va. Heritage Financial Consultants provides sense of security for individuals, families and businesses through comprehensive financial services including investment management, retirement and estate planning, business ownership and succession, insurance and risk management, and employee benefit services. For more information, please visit http://www.heritageconsultants.com.

Registered associates of Heritage Financial Consultants, LLC are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (Member SIPC) and registered investment advisor. Insurance offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. Heritage Financial Consultants is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors. CRN-1698328-013117