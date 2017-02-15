Now this same (ammunition sealing) method and protection is available to customers of Swift Bullet Company’s HIGH GRADE AMMUNITION™.
Hernon Manufacturing is pleased to announce a new relationship with Swift Bullet Company. This team-up brings the most efficient ammunition sealing system in the world to retail ammunition manufacturing. To reliably perform in harsh environments and inclement weather, ammunition needs to be protected at the primer cap and where the projectile meets the cartridge casing. While many ammunition manufacturers have taken a “good enough” attitude, Swift Bullet Company is constantly looking for ways to improve the ammunition they offer so they can consistently bring to market bullets without equal. Sealing ammunition against water and other contaminants has been a required step when manufacturing ammunition for military and special operators for years. Now this same method and protection is available to customers of Swift Bullet Company’s HIGH GRADE AMMUNITION™. To learn more about the ammunition sealing process and Hernon’s State-of-the-Art system click here: http://www.hernon-ammosealing.com/ or contact a representative from Swift Bullet Company here: http://www.swiftbullets.com/.
Hernon Manufacturing, Inc. has been committed to delivering world class adhesive, sealant, and impregnation solutions along with precision dispensing systems for nearly four decades. A long-time member of Central Florida’s industrial manufacturing community, Hernon offers strong brands and technologies, all made in the United States, for a diverse range of industries including: Energy/Power Generation, Medical, Electronics, Electrical, LED, Automotive, Appliances, Sporting Goods, Ammunition, Communications, Aerospace, Aviation, High Tech Audio, Defense, Fire Suppression, Transportation, and Marine.
In addition to custom and standard dispensing and curing equipment, Hernon Manufacturing produces and distributes an extensive line of sealants for military and commercial use. Hernon produces several dozen Mil-Spec qualified sealants, each offering unique bullet pull strengths and is an ISO-9001: 2008 registered company.
