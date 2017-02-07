Higher Logic’s Market Momentum Fueled by Deeper Levels of Engagement

Our success in both the enterprise and association markets has been the direct result of providing our clients with more opportunities for engagement with their customers and members

Higher Logic today announced accelerating momentum for its online community platform. Higher Logic, which secured a $55 million investment from JMI Equity in 2016 and began 2017 with the acquisition of Socious, continues to see strong overall sales, including a more than 200 percent increase in the B2B enterprise market. Sales in January 2017 were up 265 percent compared to January 2016. The company, which was named a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for online communities, now supports approximately 270,000 communities, totaling more than 37 million community members who generate around 100 million emails each month. Higher Logic today also announced it is expanding its executive team, adding a new CFO and CCO.

Last year was pivotal for Higher Logic, as the company saw every type of organization in technology, education, healthcare, nonprofits, real estate, and more recognize the advantages of developing a mature community to better connect with customers or members. With the recent acquisition, the company now has 140 employees and will use its additional capital and expanded development team to bring new capabilities to market faster and continue offering top-level implementation and support services in the face of rapid growth.

“Our success in both the enterprise and association markets has been the direct result of providing our clients with more opportunities for engagement with their customers and members, making it easier for them to achieve the deeper levels of engagement they need to increase participation, develop strong, loyal evangelists, and increase sales,” said Higher Logic CEO Rob Wenger. “In 2017, we will continue expanding our product capabilities and leverage innovation and superior professional services to pave the way to continued market leadership.”

Higher Logic features more workflow and automation tools, better reporting, and more hands-on implementation and ongoing support to ensure clients are able to set up communities specifically attuned to their audiences.

“Since our Protech User Group community launch, customer participation has grown significantly year over year, creating a thriving forum where our customers can share ideas, get support, and help shape Protech’s future products and services,” said Brian Bruffey, CEO of Protech Associates. “The Higher Logic team went the extra mile to support us through the original implementation, and continues to offer excellent guidance.”

