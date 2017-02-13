Huffman Engineering, Inc., a leading control systems integrator based in Lincoln, Nebraska, today announced the opening of its second office in Denver, Colorado. Huffman Engineering has a 29-year history as a full-service provider of expert engineering and software development services to the highly-regulated Water/Wastewater, Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage industries. The expansion allows Huffman Engineering to accommodate a growing client base in the western part of Nebraska, as well as Colorado and Wyoming.

The new office location builds on the company’s partnership with Rockwell Automation, expanding the relationship to include Rockwell’s Denver-based staff. Continuing to strengthen partnerships, Huffman Engineering will attend its first regional tradeshow for the area, the Colorado Rural Water Association (CRWA) 2017 Annual Conference and Exhibition, this week.

At the CRWA conference, Huffman Engineering will highlight a recently completed a major renovation project for Metropolitan Utilities District’s (MUD) large 125-year-old water treatment plant which included PLC and SCADA control system upgrades with no downtime for installation. In a recent interview, Mike Koenig, Director of Major Water Plant Projects, MUD confirmed the success of the project, “Huffman Engineering’s expertise and working knowledge of water treatment type systems plus their expertise in both hardware and software bring the skill sets you need in an integrator.”

The Denver office is headed by Professional Engineer and Senior Electrical Engineer, Evan Kilgore. Kilgore has worked with Huffman Engineering since 2009 and brings his Water and Wastewater expertise to the region. He has completed numerous projects in the utilities industry, as well as in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

“Evan is a vital member of the Huffman team, truly understanding the big picture of our business. He has cross-trained in a variety of roles,” said Howard Huffman, CEO of Huffman Engineering. “He works tirelessly to achieve our company goals, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the Colorado market.”

A CSIA Certified Integrator, Huffman Engineering is a recognized partner to many automation technology companies. The company is a Control and Process Rockwell Automation Solution Provider, a Schneider Electric Wonderware Certified System Integrator, a member of the Kepware System Integrator program and has engineered systems with a vast array of other control systems.

About Huffman Engineering, Inc.

Huffman Engineering, Inc. is a CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering turnkey engineering design and control systems integration services to manufacturing and utility customers. The company’s highly-skilled team of electrical/mechanical engineers, and experienced technicians practice a proven, results-driven project methodology to consistently deliver optimal industrial automation solutions. Based in Lincoln, Nebraska with an office in Denver, Colorado, Huffman Engineering has served the Midwest since 1987, specializing in pharmaceutical, life science, machine, and utility process control applications. For more information, visit HuffmanEng.com.