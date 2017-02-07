Huffman Engineering has completed many difficult control system upgrades in the water and wastewater industries, and we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge with the CRWA members and conference attendees. Past News Releases RSS Huffman Engineering Hires...

Huffman Engineering, Inc., a leader in control systems integration with offices in Nebraska and Colorado, today announced it will attend the 36th Annual Conference & Exhibition by the Colorado Rural Water Association (CRWA). The CRWA Conference and Exhibition will be held at the Crowne Plaza Denver International Airport’s Convention Center February 13-16, 2017.

Huffman Engineering will have a display in booth 210 at the exposition showcasing their extensive expertise in the design and implementation of turnkey automation infrastructure solutions for water and wastewater facilities. For 29 years, Huffman Engineering has served as a trusted technology and services partner to water industry professionals throughout Colorado and Nebraska. The company recently completed a major renovation project at a 125-year-old water treatment plant for a large metropolitan area which included PLC and SCADA control system upgrades with no downtime for installation.

“Huffman Engineering has completed many difficult control system upgrades in the water and wastewater industries, and we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge with the CRWA members and conference attendees,” said Howard Huffman, CEO of Huffman Engineering.

Senior Electrical Engineer, Evan Kilgore, PE heads up the Colorado office and will be on hand to answer questions related to water and wastewater automation projects. “Aging infrastructure and increasing regulatory requirements are a challenge for municipal utilities across the country,” said Kilgore. “Upgrading these systems to intelligent infrastructure technologies offers benefits such as improved network security, optimization and measurement of productivity, analysis of critical operational data, automated regulatory documentation, and management of facility costs.”

The CRWA conference offers an exhibition floor with vendor booths as well as exam-preparation training sessions in water, wastewater, collection, distribution and management of municipal water/wastewater utility systems. In addition, conference attendees can participate in a banquet and awards recognition dinner with entertainment and raffle prizes.

Huffman Engineering has a long history of delivering large-scale system integration projects for highly regulated industries which require clients meet stringent regulatory requirements. Whether meeting requirements for the FDA, USDA, or EPA, Huffman Engineering builds robust reliable automation systems.

About Huffman Engineering, Inc.

Huffman Engineering, Inc. is a CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering turnkey engineering design and control systems integration services to manufacturing and utility customers. The company’s highly-skilled team of electrical/mechanical engineers, and experienced technicians practice a proven, results-driven project methodology to consistently deliver optimal industrial automation solutions. Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Huffman Engineering has served the Midwest since 1987, specializing in pharmaceutical, life science, machine, and utility process control applications. For more information, visit HuffmanEng.com.