Huffman Engineering, Inc., a leader in control systems integration, today announced the recent hiring of Stephen Beck, who will work in the company’s Lincoln office as a chemical engineer. In his new role, Beck will use his extensive knowledge of chemical processes to design control systems for customers in the life science manufacturing and water/wastewater industries.

Prior to joining Huffman Engineering, Beck served for nine years as plant engineer at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Station, where he provided technical oversight and expertise for a variety of major systems. Beck completed extensive training related to nuclear power plant maintenance and operation, and his work involved a variety of disciplines including chemical, electrical, mechanical and civil engineering.

A graduate of Iowa State University, Beck holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He served as board member for the Omaha Public Power District Society of Engineers and the Electro-Motive Diesel Generator User’s Group. Beck is an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the Huffman team as the company’s first chemical engineer,” said Howard Huffman, CEO, Huffman Engineering. “He brings a wealth of knowledge with highly-regulated industries, and his experience will help us continue to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Huffman Engineering has a 29-year history of delivering large-scale system integration projects for highly regulated industries which require clients meet stringent regulatory requirements. Whether it is meeting requirements for FDA, EPA, or projects involving hazardous locations, Huffman Engineering builds robust reliable automation systems.

