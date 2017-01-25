The Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business will be the location for a seminar devoted to management and formalizing the decision-making process on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 9 – 11 a.m. Our seminar will help small business owners better understand how to create a process that streamlines decision-making by defining roles and procedures. This in turn, drives efficiency and accountability within businesses, while empowering employees.

Husson University and the law firm of Eaton Peabody announced today that their second workshop in the Smart Business Seminar Series would be focusing on management and formalizing the decision-making process. The seminar will be at the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business on the Bangor, Maine campus of Husson University on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

“When small business owners launch their companies, they often begin operating in an informal format. As the business grows and prospers, owners need to create a framework where others assume responsibility for meeting organizational goals for short and long term success,” says Husson University College of Business Dean Marie Hansen, JD., PhD. “This seminar will help small business owners better understand how to create a process that streamlines decision-making by defining roles and procedures. This in turn, drives efficiency and accountability within businesses, while empowering employees.”

The upcoming seminar features two knowledgeable presenters:

The first is Eric Marshall, Of Counsel at Eaton Peabody. Marshall’s practice focuses on new business formation, debt and equity financing, business acquisitions, cooperative ventures, and general commercial contracting. He works with start-up companies, family-owned businesses, and divisions of global corporations. He enjoys diving into the competitive dynamics of his clients’ industries, and collaborating with business managers and owners to guide and execute business strategies.

Joining Marshall will be Lee Speronis, JD, CHE, CHIA, Director of School of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management at Husson University’s College of Business. Speronis received his law degree from Stetson University and worked as an attorney in Florida in various capacities for over ten years. He was an area director for a major restaurant company in metropolitan New York before moving to Bangor with his family where he became an award winning managing/partner at one of the area's premier restaurants. Speronis served as the board chair of the Bangor Convention and Visitor’s Bureau from 2013-2015 and became the chair of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce in 2017. He is also a member of the Friends of the Maine Center, the group that led the effort for a new arena/convention center to be built in Bangor.

"Working alongside Husson University on this series of seminars has been a pleasure. We were very pleased with the turnout at our first seminar in October, covering Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). The seminars provide practical and pertinent information which is reflective of the services we regularly provide to our clients," says Gretchen Jones, chair of Eaton Peabody’s Business Practice Group. "We hope that with these seminars, we will provide valuable insight to local businesses and business people to help them address the critical issues and questions they face in order to foster their continued growth and success"

On May 17, 2017, the Smart Business Seminar Series will return to the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business with a workshop on “Shareholder/Limited Liability Corporation Agreements and Member Agreements.” Eaton Peabody presenters will include David Austin, managing partner and Dan Pittman, shareholder. Pittman’s presentation will focus on tax considerations associated with these agreements.

A continental breakfast will be available at each seminar. Individuals interested in registering for the upcoming seminar in February or the one in May should contact Nate Levesque via email at nlevesque(at)eatonpeabody(dot)com. The seminars are free and open to the public.

