Consumers' Choice Products, Inc., a distributor of quality SASCO Products in distribution since 1978, recently completed its website redesign in partnership with Southlake internet marking company i5 Web Works. The company prides itself in selling only quality aloe products, including real and certifiable aloe vera as an ingredient. The new design makes viewing and ordering the quality products simpler, faster, and easier for customers than ever before.

“Our top priority has always been to sell only quality products, including aloe products that do in fact have the aloe content claimed on our labels. Our long tenure selling to our customers is proof and testament that our customers are getting the health benefits they want,” said Consumers’ Choice Products President Bill Taylor. “Along with that, we wanted to make sure they have a smooth experience on our website because of the consumer trend towards using e-commerce. This redesign guarantees a fast and painless browsing and ordering experience.”

The new website is also a responsive design, which means it displays and functions properly on all devices – laptop and desktop computers, tablet PCs, and smartphones. Additionally, the company chose i5ww as its internet web host, which reduces administrative responsibilities and keeps contact at just one source.

“Small businesses don’t have time to learn complex website design in-depth,” said Carita Weaver, co-owner at i5ww. “So we set up the quality SASCO product line on WordPress. WordPress is simple and fast to learn, which makes basic website administration tasks a cinch for the typical time-strapped small business owner. The plugins make it easy to add more functionality when necessary. And when more complex tasks need to be completed, then they can reach out to i5ww for help.”

The company now has a simple, scalable, and modern approach to serving its SASCO products customers.Persons interested in quality products, including aloeproducts with certified aloe content,and small business owners interested in the new website design,are invited to visit the company’s website at https://www.sascoproducts.com/. Those small business owners interested in learning more about i5 Web Works and its website design services should visit http://www.i5ww.com.

About SASCO Products

The SASCO products label has been a trusted name for quality products including aloe products since 1978, making it one of the first labels to offer the health benefits of the aloe plant to the public. The company's practice is to obtain an official “Certificate of Analysis” certifying the aloe used in all its aloe products.

About i5 Web Works

Since 2001, i5 web works has been a trusted leader in providing end-to-end online marketing services to help local and national companies stake their claim in cyberland. Headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area, the digital marketing agency offers both “a la carte” services and its specialized “Whole Shebang” package that includes SEO, site design, Internet marketing, pay-per-click advertising, social media management, hosting, ecommerce, content creation, and more. Dedicated to the company motto “Be Found!™,” i5 web works empowers B2C and B2B companies, across a wide range of industries, to enhance visibility via outbound and inbound strategies. For more information, visit http://www.i5ww.com/ or call 855.367.4599.