Daniel Cottrell Joins IHC Specialty Benefits as Senior Vice President

The IHC Group (IHC) announced today the appointment of Daniel Cottrell as Senior Vice President of National Accounts for IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a member of The IHC Group.

Mr. Cottrell has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as Vice President for Cigna Payer Solutions where he managed national level Payer relationships. Additionally, Mr. Cottrell also previously held key roles with Willis, Inc. & BlueCross BlueShield of TN.

In his new role, Mr. Cottrell brings a track record of successfully growing profitable books of specialty health business. Mr. Cottrell will be primarily responsible for developing strategies to support the continued growth of IHC's Specialty Benefits division through strategic partnerships that will expand the distribution of IHC’s specialty health products for employer groups and individuals.

“Daniel is a valuable addition to our management team as we continue to adjust to an ever changing healthcare environment,” said Dave Keller, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for IHC Specialty Benefits. “We believe that we are ideally situated to benefit from the anticipated changes in the health insurance marketplace. We have an industry leading suite of voluntary products, and the knowledge and relationships that Daniel brings to our organization will be a catalyst to continuing the exceptional growth that IHC has experienced in the specialty health market over the past three years.”

Mr. Cottrell, who will report to Mr. Keller, attended California University of Pennsylvania and currently resides in Collierville, Tenn.

For more information on IHC Specialty Benefits, please contact Dave Keller at 952-746-6610 or email at dave(dot)keller(at)IHCGroup(dot)com.

About The IHC Group

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries since 1980. The IHC Group owns three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company), and IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a technology-driven insurance sales and marketing company that creates value for insurance producers, carriers and consumers (both individuals and small businesses) through a suite of proprietary tools and products (including ACA plans and small group medical stop-loss). All products are placed with highly rated carriers.