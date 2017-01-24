ITsavvy Announces Enhanced Cloud Data Backup Service Solution

Mike Theriault, President and CEO of ITsavvy The cost of ensuring business continuity is a fraction of what it used to be and is now a viable solution for even small and medium-sized businesses. Past News Releases RSS ITsavvy Expands Partnership with...

ITsavvy just announced new enhancements to its proven cloud-based data backup service, savvyBackup. The solution is leveraging new technological advances and the significant capabilities of the company’s state-of-the-art network operations center for 24x7x365 monitoring and oversight by ITsavvy engineers.

This is an easy-to-manage solution that ensures backups are meeting compliance and SLA requirements. Benefits include:



Convenience: savvyBackup is accessible wherever there is internet connectivity.

Ease of Recovery: If data is lost or deleted, backups are available and easily retrievable.

Ease of Access: Clients have continuous and seamless access to all of their stored data.

Security: Data is stored on secure servers. Additional safety measures, such as encryption, are also available. Depending on the client’s needs, data copies can reside in multiple independent locations.

The savvyBackup solution reduces spending and hardware management with improved reliability and business continuity of data storage in compliant, redundant offsite locations. ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault explained, “The cost of ensuring business continuity is a fraction of what it used to be and is now a viable solution for even small and medium-sized businesses.”

savvyBackup features:

The ability to ramp up or down--ideal for seasonal operations.

A high degree of reliability and security.

Daily backup and redundancy with flexible solutions that satisfy specific recovery point objectives and recovery time objectives.

24x7x365 U.S. based support.

ITsavvy’s award-winning engineers have expertise in backup, disaster recovery and storage to resolve escalations and high-level challenges. They also have advanced certifications in Citrix, VMware, Microsoft and Cisco technologies. The company partners with industry leaders including EMC, Quantum, Axcient, Barracuda, Unitrends and Datto.

“We work with many clients that have known for a while they are living on borrowed time without a robust backup solution,” Theriault said. “It is extremely rewarding to bring them savvyBackup along with a little peace of mind.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has datacenter locations in Cedar Knolls N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info(at)ITsavvy(dot)com, visit http://www.ITsavvy.com. For more information visit: https://www.itsavvy.com/cloud-solutions/cloud-solutions_solutions/savvybackup/