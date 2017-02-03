Tatsuo Sagane travels 5,782 miles from his mountaintop in the Kyoto Prefecture of Japan to show his traditional ceramics at the Indian Wells Arts Festival. Knowing that our artists travel thousands miles from the other side of the globe, hundreds of miles across state lines or ten miles from the either end of the Valley to be in the show is phenomenal and part of the fun...

An extraordinary collection of fine art spanning twenty-five countries across five continents will be showcased on the International Palette of the 15th annual Indian Wells Arts Festival, March 31 through April 1 and 2, 2017. Artisans from Russia, France, Japan, Colombia, Italy, Nigeria, Peru and beyond will be featured alongside acclaimed artists from over a dozen states across the Nation. In all, twenty-eight mediums and categories exhibiting painting, sculpture, jewelry, wearable-art fashion, photography, ceramics and more will be presented for festivalgoers and art collectors to purchase directly from the artists.

Celebrating its fifteenth year, the Indian Wells Arts Festival is a first-class ticket to explore some of the most culturally exquisite traditions in art from around world in just three days. Passport not required as this art adventure takes place at the luxurious Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, where its grass concourse is transformed into a cosmopolitan hub of expression and creativity. Along the artist-lined paths, enthusiasts will discover thousands of one-of-a-kind works of art as well as the artists who await with personal insight on the significance, inspiration and technique for each piece.

“It’s a privilege for us to spotlight long renowned and up and coming artists who may be just one collector away from being discovered,” says Indian Wells Arts Festival producer Dianne Funk. “Knowing that our artists travel thousands miles from the other side of the globe, hundreds of miles across state lines or ten miles from the either end of the Valley to be in the show is phenomenal and part of the fun for the thousands of art-lovers who come to see and collect their incredible art each year.”

Chosen as the 2017 Festival’s Feature and Commemorative Print artist is David Palmer, a Los Angeles-based painter whose pop art infused with Italian Renaissance style is catapulting his rising star on the art scene with acclaim from critics and collectors alike. Commissioned to create an original painting that represents both the event’s picturesque setting and high caliber of art, Palmer composed “Desert Dreaming,” a vividly stunning 48 x 36-inch acrylic painting inspired by the extraordinary beauty unexpectedly found in the Coachella Valley’s claim of the Sonoran Desert. A showpiece among Palmer’s collection, “Desert Dreaming” embodies the essence of his signature aesthetic with layers of bright underlying colors reminiscent of aging frescoes coalesced with Old Masters’ detail and refinement.

Held at the luxurious Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the Indian Wells Arts Festival has grown to become the headlining event of the Coachella Valley’s arts festival season. The juried event continues to garner an international draw as a top 100 nationally ranked art show featuring live music and entertainment. Adding a special treat for its fifteenth anniversary year, the first twenty-five guests each at its Saturday and Sunday “Eggs + Champagne in the Garden” brunch menu till noon will receive a free commemorative Indian Wells Arts Festival wine flute, with various other foodies’ delights available throughout as well as the ever-popular RumChata and Champagne Circle bars serving savory spirits.

Art enthusiasts of all ages will delight in artist demonstrations from glass-blowing to textile weaving; engaging art activities for all including pottery-throwing, printmaking, a children’s painting class, and a free commemorative photo opportunity. Original production artisan fare such as organic bath and body confections to epicurean oils and vinegars and more will be found at the Festival’s Gourmet MarketPlace.

The 15th annual Indian Wells Arts Festival, held on the Tennis Garden’s Grass Concourse (Enter from Washington Street at Via Sevilla, between Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive, Indian Wells, California), opens Friday, March 31 through Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Gates close at 4:00). Children free, Adults $13. Free parking and valet available. For more information visit, http://www.IndianWellsArtsFestival.com.

Presented by the City of Indian Wells, hosted by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and sponsored by The Desert Sun, Art Patron Magazine, Palm Springs Life Magazine, Hot Purple Energy, Signature Party Rentals, and Desert Golf Car Company, the Indian Wells Arts Festival is a juried show with a panel of judges who award first, second, and third place ribbons to artists in 12 categories and 36 mediums, and is ranked in the top 100 fine art and fine craft shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine and Greg Lawler Art Source Review. It has also been recognized as a Top 100 Event by the American Bus Association.

The Festival incorporates a number of local charities as Festival Partners and donates to their art scholarship funds. Participating organizations in 2017 include the Coachella Valley Youth Ensemble Program, Create Center for the Arts Palm Desert, Cathedral City High School’s DATA Digital Imaging Apple Distinguished Program, Lady Lead, Old Town Artisan Studio, SafeHouse of the Desert, and Venus Studios Art Supply.