Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty today announced that the upcoming Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival, presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, and now in its 71st year will be a welcome boost for the local real estate community. The 10 day event will be held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio and is expected to draw record-breaking crowds this year.

Grammy award nominee, The Eli Young Band will perform on Saturday, February 18 followed by Voz de Mando on Sunday, February 19. Local Southern California favorites Cheap Trick will perform on Friday, February 24 followed by WAR on Saturday, February 25, for a walk down memory lane. On Sunday, February 26, which is the last day of the fair, expect to see Super Fiesta pack the grounds accompanied by Los Dareyes La Sierra and Sonora Santanera. One of the highlights of the event this year will be Robosaurus, the world’s largest transformer and the Jest In Time Circus.

Schmett recently commented, “Each year this event grows bigger and better with a host of new features and attractions as well as big-name headliners. One of the signature events of the Coachella Valley, the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival is always well attended and enjoyed by all. My team and I have a particularly stunning inventory this season and we look forward to showing it off during the event. Still record low interest rates make this a great time to purchase a home in the beautiful California desert.”

Check special events and times ahead of time before driving out to the Empire Polo Grounds. It is also important to remember that there is often a lot of walking to do at the fair, so plan ahead for anyone in your party that may need special accommodations.

