Inirv React is the first smart knob and sensor combination that has the potential to save lives. Inirv React is currently running a campaign on Kickstarter and will be live for the next 9 days. The campaign is 325% funded and has introduced various stretch goals that will improve the functionality and convenience of the device.

The first stretch goal, Amazon Echo integration, was unlocked when the campaign hit $85,000. The second stretch goal, which was for dynamic position-sensitive LEDs, was unlocked when the campaign hit the milestone of $125,000. Most recently, the campaign has announced a third stretch goal which is for the addition of Google Home integration and will unlock when the campaign hits $175,000. With Google Home integration, users can turn their stove off as well as check if the stove is on through simple voice commands from anywhere in their home.

“We want to add Google Home to our list of integration because this will open up the voice command features to more of our backers,” said Inirv React co-founder Ranjith Babu, who is also a Neurosurgeon at Duke University. “We have worked hard with our engineering team to make this next stretch goal a possibility and will continue to see what other integrations are attainable so everyone can take advantage of these advanced features.”

Inirv React comes with a set of four smart knobs and a sensor unit that attaches to the ceiling above the stove. This sensor houses the gas, smoke, and motion detectors which are able to pick up hazards before they escalate. If an unsafe condition is detected or there is no motion in the kitchen for a prolonged period of time, the sensor unit signals the knob units via Bluetooth to turn off the burners. Additionally, using the Inirv React app, users not only receive real-time alerts regarding their kitchen environment, but can also turn their stove off remotely if they have already left their home.

With the remaining days, Inirv React plans to reach the $175,000 stretch goal and hopefully add a another smart home integration stretch goal. Inirv React can be purchased at the discounted price of $229, which is $60 off the future retail price of $299. To learn more, or to pre-order, please visit bit.ly/InirvReactKS.

About Inirv React

Inirv was cofounded by Ranjith Babu and Akshita Iyer. Babu is a resident neurosurgeon with a passion for improving the lives of others. Babu previously co-founded a biotechnology company that developed a device for the minimally invasive treatment of brain tumors. He, however, seeks to save lives not only through medicine but also by improving the safety of everyday devices. Iyer has had a long interest in entrepreneurship and has had experience running a business. She previously performed numerous roles in a successful engineering firm and has acquired numerous valuable skills that ensure the success of a company. To learn more about Inirv, visit http://www.inirv.com.