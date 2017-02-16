From Amazon Echo and Google Home integration to Dynamic LED’s, we were able to introduce more of the things people wanted throughout the campaign’s stretch goals.

Inirv React is the first smart house appliance that attaches to gas or electric stoves to shut the burners off before a hazard occurs. Using a combination of an intelligent motion sensor and smart knobs, Inirv React makes the kitchen a safe place for families.

Inirv React launched a Kickstarter campaign in January while attending CES 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 41 days, Inirv React was able to raise a total of $175,548 in funding which will be put toward manufacturing the product for delivery in December 2017.

“Through the duration of the Kickstarter campaign, we learned a lot about what people wanted,” said Inirv React Co-founder Akshita Iyer. “From Amazon Echo and Google Home integration to Dynamic LED’s, we were able to introduce more of the things people wanted throughout the campaign’s stretch goals. We are also working to introduce an open API for those who are interested in this type of feature.”

When Inirv React is installed, the motion sensor and smart knobs communicate with each other to detect lack of motion, smoke, fire, gas and more. The heat and chemical resistant units have easily rechargeable batteries, easy installation and connect via Bluetooth for continuous control. The Inirv React application will be free for iOS and Android users so users can easily monitor their stove from anywhere. Within the app, users can adjust the temperature of the stove and shut it off remotely. Not only is Inirv React a life-saving smart home device for oneself, but it can also be used to monitor elderly family members to ensure their safety, even from across the country.

Iyer had the idea for Inirv React when she and her mother went to a movie one night and her mother suddenly remembered she might have left the stove on with Iyer’s puppy at home. They rushed home to find the townhome filled with smoke, luckily getting to it before a fire had started. Left with thousands in smoke damage, Iyer wanted to create a device that helped busy people like her ensure their home and loved ones are safe.

Inirv React will continue to accept pre-orders on Indiegogo InDemand starting at $239. This price includes four smart knobs and one motion sensor. Color options include black, stainless steel, and white. To learn more or to pre-order, visit bit.ly/InirvReactIGG.

About Inirv React

Inirv was cofounded by Ranjith Babu and Akshita Iyer. Babu is a resident neurosurgeon with a passion for improving the lives of others. Babu previously co-founded a biotechnology company that developed a device for the minimally invasive treatment of brain tumors. He, however, seeks to save lives not only through medicine but also by improving the safety of everyday devices. Iyer has had a long interest in entrepreneurship and has had experience running a business. She previously performed numerous roles in a successful engineering firm and has acquired numerous valuable skills that ensure the success of a company. To learn more about Inirv, visit http://www.inirv.com.