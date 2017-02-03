InsurEye InsurEye Launches Media-Integrated Insurance Reviews

There are many insurance rate comparison platforms online, but InsurEye has dug deeper to combine real user experiences with a comprehensive insurance consumer review tool to help Canadians find and understand the insurance products they need. Now, after two and a half years of improving the insurance experience for Canadians, InsurEye is adding even more features to its platform.

“Insurance reviews at InsurEye are complemented by an insurance rate comparison tool that compares your current insurance rates to hundreds of similar policies to determine if you are overpaying for your coverage, but it’s not just about getting the best rate,” explains InsurEye’s co-founder and CEO, Alexey Saltykov. “By having a platform to explore real consumers’ experiences with claims, call centres, receiving payments and more, Canadians can make empowered choices about their insurance needs.”

Saltykov continues, “Insurance rates and reviews provide a lot of important data for decision making when getting an insurance policy, but there is another source of useful information that has been untapped until now: public stories and media coverage. These offer important insights about consumers’insurance claim experiences and brings to light how insurers deal with negative reviews. Are they working to improve? Do they care about the consumer experience? These are important things for consumers to know.”

Now, consumers can access this knowledge.

“InsurEye is integratingour consumer review streams with the newest media stories about insurance companies,” informs Saltykov. This allows for a clearer perspective for policyholders as well as more transparency into how various insurance companies operate. For example, here is a review wall for Industrial Alliance insurance that contains both consumer reviews and a heartbreaking story from cbc.ca about an accident insurance claim. Our new angle and integrated insurance review wall allows for a fuller qualitative insurance perspective and better engagement with consumers. At the end of the day, it is all about helping consumers – and insurers –do the right thing.”

Saltykov points out that other areas of InsurEye’s popular website are also being upgraded.

“We have not stopped enhancing our other tools, such as our premium comparisons. Now we have enriched the comparison tool with additional insights for each customer segment,taking into account people's age, gender and location. We hope that our users will like this additional functionality. For example, see special insights for Ontario male drivers who are 25-30 years old.”

InsurEye hopes that by adding more media stories and additional comparative data to their site, more Canadians will become educated about the insurance products they need, and that insurers will be encouraged to improve and provide ethical, prompt service.

