Insurent has reached another milestone as there are now 400,000 apartments representing over 3,500 buildings which utilize Insurent.

Jeffrey Geller, Insurent’s Chief Operating Officer, explains, “Insurent has reached another milestone as there are now 400,000 apartments representing over 3,500 buildings which utilize the Insurent Lease Guaranty Program in seven states. In 2016, we added over 1,000 buildings and growth continues at a record pace. Owners and renters are able to close many more leases quickly which might not otherwise close because of Insurent’s ability to guarantee a wide range of renters including college and professional graduates entering the workforce, non US persons, self-employed persons, international and US students and retirees, all who are in need of a guarantor. Our growth is not limited to New York and New Jersey as we have added buildings and grown revenue in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois and Washington DC.”

At the same time, Insurent is now involved in the lease-up in a record number of new developments. Charles Schoenau, Managing Director of Insurent elaborates, “We started assisting in the lease-up of our 117th new development. Insurent enables the developer to lease up the building faster by increasing the pool of qualified renters, quickly closing more leases for owners and renters, thereby increasing the occupancy and cash flow for the developer. As a result of our continuing expansion in other metro areas, we are now assisting new developments in Massachusetts, Maryland, and DC as well as in New Jersey and New York City.”

2017 represents Insurent 10th year of guaranteeing residential leases. Insurent created the residential lease guaranty space in 2008 and is the preeminent institutional guarantor of residential leases in the US.

ABOUT INSURENT

The Insurent Lease Guaranty Program was created to serve renters, landlords, condo/coop owners, and brokers and relocation specialists by offering the first institutional guarantor of residential leases. It is now accepted in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York. The Insurent Lease Guaranty Program has been featured in the New York Times, The Real Deal, The New York Real Estate Journal, Real Estate Weekly and Multi-Housing News.

The Insurent Lease Guaranty Program is underwritten and issued by Argonaut Insurance Company, a property and casualty insurance company rated A (Excellent) by A. M. Best. Instead of looking for an individual guarantor or co-signer, or having to pay a significantly larger security deposit or prepaid rent, a renter may utilize the Insurent Lease Guaranty to satisfy the landlord’s financial and credit requirements.