Intrepid USA Healthcare Services Launches New Website

Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, a leading provider in home healthcare, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, http://www.intrepidusa.com/. The website offers quick and easy access to essential information and has features that offer a more comprehensive understanding of the Company’s service offerings. The newly redesigned website provides an opportunity for people to know us better, to understand our philosophy and to learn what others are saying about us.

The new website has a clean, uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced, rich content focused on the Company’s mission to improve the quality of our patient’s lives and be the healthcare company of choice with the communities we serve. Intrepid’s website is designed to assist patients and caregivers in making well-informed decisions about their Healthcare needs. Here people will find information about Intrepid, available jobs, the community initiatives Intrepid is involved in, testimonials, health care news and more! The website focuses on Intrepid’s three service offerings: Home Health Care, Hospice and Private Duty Care. A special thanks to FreshIdeas Marketing Solutions (http://www.freshideasmarketingsolutions.com/) for the website.

“The new website brings us to the leading edge in our aim to ‘Do the Right Thing’, including communicating clearly with our community”, said Intrepid USA Chief Executive Officer, Paul Foster. Intrepid’s new website will continue to be updated on a regular basis with news, patient and caregiver resources and other information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Intrepid’s newsletter here.

About Intrepid USA Healthcare Services

Intrepid USA, based in Dallas, Texas, is focused on providing patients, families and referral sources access to highly skilled clinical teams and innovative resources and programs in home health, hospice and private duty care. Intrepid employs more than 2,000 personnel nationwide and operates 91 locations in 21 states. For more information or to locate an Intrepid Healthcare Office, please visit http://www.intrepidusa.com or call 1-866-412-0973.