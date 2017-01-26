We continue to see a need to understand differences in patient responses to immunotherapy, and we are excited to be in a position to address these challenges with our platform.

IsoPlexis Corporation (IsoPlexis), a venture-capital funded life sciences company developing an innovative cellular response analysis platform to measure the proteomic function of individual cells in patients, today announced it was recently awarded a competitive Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health to develop a multi-protein, single-cell analysis platform to facilitate personalized cancer immunotherapy response detection.

The funds for this SBIR grant will be used by IsoPlexis to advance the commercialization of a cell capture and single-cell protein analysis technology, addressing a rapidly growing need in cancer immunotherapy. This technology will not only provide comprehensive single-cell information to address biological and biomedical questions in academic research, but also offers a solution for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry to monitor patient T-cell function in antibody-mediated T-cell immunotherapies.

"We continue to see a need to understand differences in patient responses to immunotherapy, and we are excited to be in a position to address these challenges with our platform," says Sean Mackay, CEO of IsoPlexis. "This award will help IsoPlexis commercialize our single-cell response profiling technologies in immunotherapy, and provide an important new solution for developing better biomarkers to address a critical need."

IsoPlexis works with pharmaceutical companies and academic labs to test the efficacy and safety of new therapies in various areas of immunology, oncology, and other emerging disease areas.

"We look forward to developing a better understanding of the cellular cytokine and chemokine responses pre- and post-immunotherapy, specifically those from T-cells, to better understand their role in response to the therapy and disease progression," said Tim McConnell, Director of Innovations and Operations at IsoPlexis, and the primary investigator of the project.

IsoPlexis’ single-cell barcode platform (SCBC) improves upon existing solutions by providing highly-multiplexed, functional, secreted protein readouts, at single-cell resolution, to advance detection of important drivers of immune system activity.

About IsoPlexis:

IsoPlexis is a life sciences company developing a cellular response analysis platform that identifies a wide range of patient immune responses at the single-cell level. Its platform can assess safety and efficacy of therapeutics and monitor disease progression, enabling improved therapeutic development, and informing physician decisions. IsoPlexis is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. For additional information on IsoPlexis, visit http://www.isoplexis.com or email info@isoplexis.com.