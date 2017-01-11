Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases have tremendous unmet therapeutic and diagnostic need, and we are excited to be in a position to address these challenges with our platform.

IsoPlexis Corporation (IsoPlexis), a venture-capital funded life sciences company developing an innovative cellular response analysis platform to measure the proteomic function of individual cells in patients, today announced it was recently awarded a competitive Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health to develop a system to analyze trafficking leukocytes’ highly multiplexed proteomic responses in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The funds for this SBIR grant will be used by IsoPlexis to determine effects of the immune infiltrate on Alzheimer’s progression. The IsoPlexis system will allow for the sensitive detection of responses from various immune cells as biomarkers for early stage diagnosis and monitoring of inflammatory neurodegenerative diseases. This unique approach is non-invasive and should have broad impact and unique value for preclinical and clinical use.

"Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases have tremendous unmet therapeutic and diagnostic need, and we are excited to be in a position to address these challenges with our platform," says Sean Mackay, CEO of IsoPlexis. "This award will help IsoPlexis commercialize our single-cell response profiling technologies, through work with our collaborators, and provide an important new solution for developing sensitive biomarkers associated with clinical progression and outcome."

IsoPlexis works with pharmaceutical companies and academic labs to test the efficacy and safety of new therapies in various areas of immunology, oncology, and other emerging disease areas.

"We look forward to developing a better understanding of the cellular cytokine and chemokine responses within the nervous system, like those from T-cells and innate immune cells, as they play an important role in neuro-inflammation and disease progression," said Tim McConnell, Director of Innovations and Operations at IsoPlexis, and the primary investigator of the project.

IsoPlexis’ single-cell barcode platform (SCBCTM) improves upon existing solutions by providing highly-multiplexed, functional, secreted protein readouts, at single-cell resolution, to advance detection of important drivers of immune system activity.

About IsoPlexis:

IsoPlexis is a life sciences company developing a cellular response analysis platform that identifies a wide range of patient immune responses at the single-cell level. Its platform can assess safety and efficacy of therapeutics and monitor disease progression, enabling improved therapeutic development, and informing physician decisions. IsoPlexis is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. For more information, go to: http://www.isoplexis.com/our-solution. For additional information on IsoPlexis, visit http://www.isoplexis.com or email info@isoplexis.com.