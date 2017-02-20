Jack Just like our previous campaigns, we’ve learned a lot from this campaign and hope to take the suggestions we received and see what we can make possible to better the products we have now, as well as the products we make in the future.

Podo Labs will be ending their month-long Kickstarter campaign with $613K raised after introducing new color options and 3.5mm male-to-male connectors for connecting Jack to televisions, cars, speakers and more. Jack is the only adapter that lets users sync headphones and share music wirelessly with friends. Multiple Jacks can also be synced by different individuals to receive audio from the same Bluetooth source.

Jack is as simple as plugging in a pair of headphones and pairing it with a smart device to listen to wireless audio. Jack allows users to receive audio from any Bluetooth source to play music or podcasts through headphones, speakers, the car or other audio player. The device is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled phones (any OS), tablets, computers and watches. It can even be used to transmit audio to another Jack from a normal auxiliary output, such as a television or in-flight movie screen.

“It was an incredibly successful campaign thanks to the help of our supportive backers, but as usual, we won’t stop thinking things up,” said co-creator Eddie Lee. “Just like our previous campaigns, we’ve learned a lot from this campaign and hope to take the suggestions we received and see what we can make possible to better the products we have now, as well as the products we make in the future.”

Jack contains a 300 mAh battery that will last up to 12 hours, as well as aptX™ audio for CD-like quality. Podo Labs’ also introduced earphones during the campaign with an in-ear monitor style that offers a secure fit and high ambient noise reduction. With 9mm copper drivers, the gold-plated jack delivers premium sound quality and strong base.

The Jack Kickstarter campaign will run until Friday, February 24. There are multiple rewards for backers to choose from, including the single Jack for $29 and complete Jack bundle for $49, which includes a Jack adapter, a pair of premium headphones and a carrying case. For more information about Jack, visit podolabs.com/jack.

ABOUT PODO LABS

Based out of San Francisco, California, Podo Labs offers a competitive line of high-tech products. From the world’s first stick-and-shoot camera to Bluetooth adapters, Podo offers plug-and-play experiences using some of the best technology in the world. For more information, visit http://www.podolabs.com.