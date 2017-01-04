RE/MAX Realtor Jeannine Maxwell Reaches Career Milestone

Jeannine “J9” Maxwell Fulfilling that with a designation adds significance to how I serve my clients and keeps me on my toes with current and meaningful industry information. Past News Releases RSS RE/MAX Realtor Jeannine “J9”...

RE/MAX Alliance Realtor Jeannine “J9” Maxwell is proud to announce she recently received two prominent designations: the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Green designation, which is the only NAR-conferred real estate designation designed for agents looking to learn about issues of energy efficiency and sustainability in the various facets of real estate; and the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation, which stands for the benchmark of excellence in buyer representation.

“As a licensed agent, continuing education is a requirement, not a choice,” said Maxwell. “Fulfilling that with a designation adds significance to how I serve my clients and keeps me on my toes with current and meaningful industry information.”

Designation programs also help Realtors master specific areas of practice. Earning any designation takes commitment, time and money, and enables Realtors to keep up with the newest trends and ideas. They also help to establish credibility and a show of continued education on the part of the full-time professional. “In the current market, defined by low inventory, high demand and multiple offers, it is more important than ever for buyers to feel they are being represented well,” concluded Maxwell.

Maxwell, who adopted the “J9 Sold Mine” tagline, has been with RE/MAX Alliance for more than fifteen years. In 2015, she was the fourth highest grossing agent for individual sales for her RE/MAX Alliance office.

Jeannine “J9” Maxwell specializes in residential sales, foreclosures, short sales (pre-foreclosures), small commercial leases, luxury homes, downsizers, upsizers, first-time homebuyers and investors. Areas served include Loveland, Fort Collins, Windsor, Johnstown, Greeley, CO, and more. For more information, please call (970) 689-4824, or visit http://www.homesincolorado.com/jeannine-j9-maxwell. The office is located at 750 W. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland, CO 80537.

