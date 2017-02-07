Jet Reports Releases 2017 R2 With Web Scheduler and GL Drilldown

Sam McCurdy, VP of Development “This release makes Jet Reports the most efficient means of obtaining accurate and detailed business intelligence dashboards and reports."

Jet Reports today announced the release of Jet Reports 2017 R2, with major secure web portal enhancements designed to help users create, deliver and examine detailed financial reports with ease, no matter what time of day, or where they are in the world.

This latest release for Jet Professional and Jet Enterprise users upgrades the Jet Web Portal with a web-based scheduler for reports and automated email distribution. The advancements in the version provide new, flexible scheduling options where users can create a series of independent reports to run every hour, while others might run the first Monday of the month, or in a variety of other configurations suitable for the business.

“This release makes Jet Reports the most efficient means of obtaining accurate and detailed business intelligence dashboards and reports that help steer companies and organizations towards success,” said Jet Reports VP of Development Sam McCurdy. “The web-based report portal and scheduler is accessible 24/7, eliminating the need for users to be logged in to their domain computer, while still maintaining all levels of security.”

Seven months in the making, McCurdy said this latest release also includes a drilldown tool for Microsoft Dynamics GP financial reports created with the GL function. With a few clicks, executives can see for themselves any underlying financial transactions to enhance business oversight, and reveal patterns for pro-active decision-making.

“Business decisions today need to be made with both intelligence and immediacy in mind. By accessing reports through a URL in a web portal on virtually any device, executives can reduce lag time between the business event, and proposals for solution,” McCurdy said.

Other features help users:



Refresh and edit Jet Web Portal reports created using the Jet Excel add-in

Establish a folder hierarchy to organize and access reports throughout the business

Speed up report configuration and filters with a new Report Options design tool

Upgrade and install the latest version of Jet Reports with a one-click automatic download

Reduce report run time with improvements in report generation performance

“The performance gain has been the biggest reward,” said Eduardo Diaz, IT Director at Minequip, a Miami-based 35-year-old equipment distributor. “Reports now take a fraction of the time and because no local resources are consumed, Excel can be used while the reports run.”

Diaz’s company uses NAV2016 and noted that the new ability to group reports by folders, and schedule individual reports using personalized filtering criteria has been “very helpful to both users and administrators.”

Jet Reports 2017 R2 is available as a free upgrade to all Jet Professional and Jet Enterprise customers current on their Jet Reports Annual Enhancement Plan. Version R2 can be downloaded at no cost to existing users from the Jet Reports website.

For more information, visit http://www.jetreports.com or read this Jet Reports Knowledgebase article. To view more about how these features integrate for business, see the videos on the Report Options tool and the Drilldown for Dynamics GP.

Jet Reports delivers unparalleled access to data through fast and flexible reporting and business analytics solutions that are cost effective, provide rapid time-to-value, and are built specifically for the needs of Microsoft Dynamics ERP users. Founded in 2002, Jet Reports is headquartered in Portland, OR, and has distribution offices in 14 countries around the globe. Over 10,000 companies in 94 countries, rely on Jet Reports every day for their financial reporting.

