John J. Suszynski III and Nicholas J. DeBlase of Wealth Navigators are featured in a special section of the January issue of New Jersey Monthly as 2017 Five Star Wealth Manager award winners.

“I’m honored that I’ve been recognized as a top Wealth Manager for the third consecutive year in a row. I’d like to thank my clients for their confidence and for allowing me to serve them and their families,” said John J. Suszynski III.

“I greatly appreciate the confidence that my clients have entrusted to me. Communication is the key to a strong relationship and I hope that my clients will always feel comfortable expressing not only their dreams but their greatest fears as well,” said Nicholas J. DeBlase.

Five Star Professional partnered with New Jersey Monthly to identify and showcase an exclusive group of wealth managers who have demonstrated excellence in their field.

“I have always appreciated the complexity of financial planning. Being able to break down a problem to its core and construct an advanced strategy is extremely rewarding. The details will vary, and each problem will require a different approach, but somewhere a strategy is always within reach,” said DeBlase.

Wealth Navigators is a New Jersey based financial planning and investment management group that is experienced in in planning, protecting, and allocating assets for executives, families, and business owners. Their focus is on providing clients with the highest level of service, innovation, and stewardship.

“Without a financial plan no one can know if they’re on track to achieve their life goals. Our message at Wealth Navigators message is simple; Own Your Financial Vision. Together, we’ll build a plan that you can stick with while making minor adjustments over time,” Suszynski said.

The 2017 Five Star Wealth Manager award winners have been carefully selected for their commitment to providing quality services to their clients. The award is based on an in-depth research process incorporating peer and firm feedback with objective criteria such as client retention rates, client assets administered, industry experience and regulatory and complaint history.

“Based on our evaluation, the wealth managers we recognize are committed to pursuing professional excellence and have a deep knowledge of their industry. They strive to provide exemplary care to the people they serve,” stated Dan Zdon, CEO, Five Star Professional.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria.

Eligibility criteria – required: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (As defined by Five Star Professional, the wealth manager has not: A. Been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a license being suspended or revoked, or payment of a fine; B. Had more than a total of three customer complaints filed against them [settled or pending] with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process. Unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process; feedback may not be representative of any one client’s experience; C. Individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority; D. Filed for personal bankruptcy; E. Been convicted of a felony); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients.

Evaluation criteria – considered: 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers. Award does not evaluate quality of services provided to clients. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The Five Star award is not indicative of the wealth manager’s future performance. Wealth managers may or may not use discretion in their practice and therefore may not manage their client’s assets. The inclusion of a wealth manager on the Five Star Wealth Manager list should not be construed as an endorsement of the wealth manager by Five Star Professional or this publication. Working with a Five Star Wealth Manager or any wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected wealth managers will be awarded this accomplishment by Five Star Professional in the future.

For more information on the Five Star award and the research/selection methodology, go to fivestarprofessional.com. 3,868 New Jersey wealth managers were considered for the award; 664 (18 percent of candidates) were named 2017 Five Star Wealth Managers.

Financial Professionals with Wealth Navigators offer securities through AXA Advisors, LLC (NY, NY 212-314-4600), member FINRA/SIPC, offer investment advisory products and services through AXA Advisors, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, and offer insurance and annuity products through AXA Network, LLC. Wealth Navigators is not a registered investment advisor, and is not owned or operated by AXA Advisors, or AXA Network. AGE 122105 (1/17)(EXp 1/19)