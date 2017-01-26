I want to thank the JPH Advisory Group clients for helping me win this award. My team and I couldn’t do what we do without them.

Five Star Professional is pleased to announce Jon Houk, CFP of JPH Advisory Group, Inc., has been chosen as one of Atlanta’s Five Star Wealth Managers for 2016.

“As a team, we are honored to be recognized by Five Star Professional. It is my fifth consecutive year as a Five Star Wealth Manager. We believe this is a testimony to the fact that managing wealth is more than just about numbers and money, it is about building relationships and making a difference in our clients’ lives on an ongoing basis,” said Jon Houk, JPH Advisory Group.

Five Star Professional recognizes a select group of South Atlantic-area wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients. Jon Houk, CFP was featured, along with other award winners, in a special section of The Wall Street Journal.

“I want to thank the JPH Advisory Group clients for helping me win this award. My team and I couldn’t do what we do without them,” said Jon Houk.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published wealth manager award program in the financial services industry. The award is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, which incorporates input from peers and firm leaders along with client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.

“At JPH Advisory Group we help busy executives, professionals, and families manage their financial affairs, so they can focus on chasing their dreams and living their lives. We do this by coming alongside them as their ‘Personal CFO for Integrated Wealth Management.’ As the financial world gets more and more complex, we believe that helping clients cut through the noise, make sound financial decisions, and set themselves up for a bright financial future is an exciting and rewarding calling for us to have,” said Jon Houk.

“The research behind this award is extensive with each wealth manager being thoroughly vetted from numerous angles. We are proud to showcase these distinguished professionals,” stated Jonathan Wesser, Research Director, Five Star Professional.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria. Eligibility criteria – required: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (As defined by Five Star Professional, the wealth manager has not: A. Been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a license being suspended or revoked, or payment of a fine; B. Had more than a total of three customer complaints filed against them [settled or pending] with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process. Unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process; feedback may not be representative of any one client’s experience; C. Individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority; D. Filed for personal bankruptcy; E. Been convicted of a felony); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients. Evaluation criteria – considered: 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers. Award does not evaluate quality of services provided to clients. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The Five Star award is not indicative of the wealth manager’s future performance. Wealth managers may or may not use discretion in their practice and therefore may not manage their client’s assets. The inclusion of a wealth manager on the Five Star Wealth Manager list should not be construed as an endorsement of the wealth manager by Five Star Professional or this publication. Working with a Five Star Wealth Manager or any wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected wealth managers will be awarded this accomplishment by Five Star Professional in the future. For more information on the Five Star award and the research/selection methodology, go to fivestarprofessional.com. 2,210 Atlanta wealth managers were considered for the award; 526 (24 percent of candidates) were named 2016 Five Star Wealth Managers. 873 Charlotte wealth managers were considered for the award; 227 (27 percent of candidates) were named 2016 Five Star Wealth Managers.