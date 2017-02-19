Justo Gutierrez, Director of AV & Sound, Sports & Live Events Group, Diversified Justo’s knowledge and experience will be a great addition to our team in serving our clientele including facility owners and architects.

Diversified is proud to announce that Justo Gutierrez will be joining the team in the role of Director of AV and Sound for the Sports & Live Events Group, a team of specialists dedicated to working with venue ownership, facilities and engineering staff to deliver video control rooms, sound reinforcement, video, broadcast, IPTV and IT solutions.

With nearly two decades of experience in integration, consulting, and management in sports and broadcast facilities, Justo has worked on a diverse range of high-profile projects. These projects include Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies), Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals), Nationals Park, Yankee Stadium, Duke University (Cameron Indoor Stadium and Wallace Wade Stadium), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers), PNC Park, University of Illinois State Farm Center, and Washington National Cathedral.

In 2008, Justo was recognized by Consulting-Specifying Engineer as one of the top “40 under 40” in the construction engineering community.

“We are excited to have Justo join the Sports Group” said Duane Yoslov, Senior Vice President of Diversified Sports and Live Events. "Justo’s knowledge and experience will be a great addition to our team in serving our clientele including facility owners and architects.”

