Cognitive Clinical Science Leader Jvion Acquires Predixion Healthcare

Atlanta-based Jvion, the leading cognitive clinical science machine firm, announced the acquisition of the predictive analytic firm Predixion’s Healthcare IT practice. Predixion, which raised $42M+ to date, received $20M in its third round of investment and is backed by giants including Accenture, GE Ventures, and Software AG, will bring top industry talent and an impressive client roster to Jvion. Analyst believe the move will help augment Jvion’s market positioning while amplifying the value delivered by Predixion to their current client base by enabling access to Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine.

Jvion produces a high-performance cognitive appliance that is used by providers to view, in ultra-definition, the future state of a specific patient’s health and identify the most effective action path that will reduce the risk of illness or an adverse event. Using advanced techniques grounded in search engine cognitive machine technology, Jvion is completely differentiated from the crowded pack of predictive analytic providers. The firm resides in an entirely new, emerging market category that enables information automation through augmented prescriptive clinical solutions. Jvion’s machine is leading the industry in speed to value and the delivery of actionable, patient-level interventions. With the acquisition of Predixion, Jvion will have access to an expanded market of providers who are already on the leading edge of technology adoption and primed for the integration of cognitive science tools.

“The clinical predictive analytic segment, having gone through the usual hype cycle, has started to show consolidation and we are proud to be leading this phase of market growth and maturity. We are thrilled to incorporate Predixion’s Healthcare IT practice into the Jvion team,” said Shantanu Nigam, Co-founder and CEO of Jvion. “Predixion has had great success. Most notably, they have helped Carolina’s Health System (CHS) empower their nursing staff with insights and processes that have led to a reduction in the provider’s readmission rate. We are excited to build on this momentum and extend to this market the value that our machine enables to help improve health and lower the cost of care.”

The market for Cognitive Clinical Success Machines like the one offered by Jvion is expanding quickly. While many in the industry thought that the technology was too expensive or required a heavy investment in data cleansing, the entry of Jvion into the provider space has drastically changed the landscape. Jvion built its machine on the idea that speed to value and patient-specific, actionable recommendations could be generated using the data that a provider already has on hand—without the need for an enterprise data warehouse or lake. The powerful inferential capabilities and the incorporation of exogenous data factors that are built into the machine enable a complete, ultra-definition patient portrait. The underlying self-learning Eigen sphere technology drives accelerated success activation and delivers a highly flexible and broad compliment of clinical application vectors.

“Joining Jvion will expand and accelerate the value that we deliver our clients,” said Steve DeSantis, Predixion Co-founder and CFO. “We can build on the great wins that we’ve had. And we are looking forward to augmenting the reach of Jvion’s cognitive power so that we can help more patients across more care settings with remarkable speed and precision.”

About Predixion

Aliso Viejo-based Predixion was venture backed by GE Software Ventures, Accenture, Frost Venture Partners, DFJ Frontier, EMC, Miramar Venture Partners and Palomar Ventures. The firm raised more than $42M in funding. Predixion had great success enabling adoption and use at prominent healthcare providers including Carolinas Healthcare System. Jvion will leverage this capability to drive success activation across the company’s rapidly expanding client base. In addition to the added experience and knowledge, Predixion will bring new pools of data, which will add to the existing body of data that feeds the Jvion machine.

About Jvion

Jvion delivers a Cognitive Clinical Success Machine that serves as a high-performance appliance. It activates recommendations that help healthcare providers who need ultra-definition patient-level predictions, prioritizations, interventions, and suggestions produced with unmatched speed, clinical applicability, and verity. The machine delivers the action-level recommendations that will best reduce the likelihood of an adverse event. This capability is enabled by a cognitive engine driven by horsepower that is based on more than a quadrillion clinical and non-clinical considerations and thousands of data elements. The machine’s hundreds of thousands of self-learning Eigen spheres are applied to this data for each patient in real time to help hundreds of hospitals across the nation reduce target illnesses and diseases. Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine includes broad clinical application vectors that, when applied to specific patients, deliver individualized prioritizations, interventions, and suggestions within two weeks.

One of the reasons Jvion’s solution is independently ranked number one in clinical predictive science is because the machine is more than accurate, it is effective. Our approach mitigates the “accuracy fallacy” perpetuated within the industry by delivering a true picture of individual patient risk along with the actions that will lead to better health outcomes. Because Jvion’s machine works as a cognitive appliance, it plugs in directly to the existing Electronic Medical Record/clinical systems to deliver recommendations seamlessly into the organic workflow. Clinician and caregiver adoption of Jvion’s recommendations is accelerated because of the “on-demand” nature of the information. The machine outperforms and outsmarts even the highest performing predictive solutions/approaches available. And this performance hasn’t gone unnoticed; Jvion’s solution has won numerous external awards including designation as the #1 Predictive Provider in Healthcare by Black Book Market Research. http://www.jvion.com

###