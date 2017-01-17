KMR Aviation dba West Coast Worldwide is now part of the West Coast Aviation Services brand portfolio With the addition of West Coast Worldwide to the West Coast Aviation Services brand, we have expanded our capabilities to provide worldwide services to our customers,” said Gary Standel, West Coast Aviation Services’ Founder and President.

Leading aviation services provider, West Coast Aviation Services, is proud to announce that long time alliance partner; KMR Aviation has officially joined its brand portfolio under the dba West Coast Worldwide. The rebrand aligns the two companies to offer greater capabilities and expanded services while creating a seamless experience for their customers.

Established in 1989, KMR Aviation dba West Coast Worldwide offers aircraft management and global private jet charter services. In 2008, the company hired West Coast Aviation Services to expand and manage its aircraft management and charter business. Through its reorganization and the efforts of a dedicated staff, under the leadership of Gary Standel and Laura Trenerry, the company strengthened its infrastructure and now manages the largest Challenger 604 fleet in Southern California. The success of the alliance has also led to expanded capabilities as West Coast Worldwide has been granted approval, as one of a select handful of operators, to conduct charter operations in and out of Cuba, with restrictions. As its services continue to expand, the rebrand to West Coast Worldwide offers the company’s new parent organization, West Coast Aviation Services, greater cohesiveness and strategic growth capabilities in the private charter marketplace.

Effective immediately, the West Coast Worldwide (WCW) brand will join West Coast Charters (WCC) as part of the Part 135 charter fleet offered by West Coast Aviation Services continuing to bring together a diverse fleet of over 30 aircraft available for on-demand charter. The two distinct fleets greatly complement one another, from turboprops to light, midsize and large cabin jets, to offer customers a wider range of charter options to meet their unique travel needs.

The two companies share an administrative, accounting, charter, sales and marketing staff streamlining internal processes, further enhancing the customers’ experience. Laura Trenerry, West Coast Aviation Services’ Vice President of Flight Operations, oversees the two separate flight operations’ teams based in Orange County John Wayne Airport and Ontario Airport, while Jerry Hansen, the Director of Operations for both certificates, is responsible for maintaining a fully compliant, safe and reliable Part 135 and Part 91 operation. Additionally, the capabilities of the West Coast Aviation Services’ Part 145 Maintenance facility in Long Beach can provide expert support for the entire WCW and WCC fleets.

“With the addition of West Coast Worldwide to the West Coast Aviation Services brand, we have expanded our capabilities to provide worldwide services to our customers,” said Gary Standel, West Coast Aviation Services’ Founder and President. “As we complete trips to Europe and the Hawaiian Islands, I am also excited about our new certification of approval to operate flights to and from Cuba. With our fleet of six 12 passenger Challenger 604s based in California, availability is good to book your next trip.”

About West Coast Aviation Services

West Coast Aviation Services is a full-service aviation company providing Part 135 Charter Services in turboprops, light, mid-size and heavy jets; Fractional Shares of King Air B200s and 350s; Aircraft Sales, Management and Consulting Services; as well as Aircraft Maintenance. In business since 1987, the company is headquartered at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California (KSNA) and maintains two charter certificates for aircraft based at various locations throughout Southern California and Nevada. The Part 145 Repair Station located in Long Beach, CA (KLGB) is an Authorized Hawker Beechcraft Service Center and Piper Service Center, Authorized vendor for Raisbeck Engineering, and Blackhawk, and is a Dealer for Garmin, Rockwell Collins and Bendix King Avionics among others.