Kanto Announces Two New Powered Speakers

Kanto returns to CES to showcase their new YU4 and YU6 powered speakers, on display in Suite 30-318 at The Venetian throughout the show. Officially launching January 20, these powered speaker pairs represent an evolution in the Kanto line, adding a built-in phono pre-amp to a wide range of connectivity options that make them a perfect fit for almost any application.

YU4 and YU6 were designed to do it all. For laid-back listeners, hardcore gamers and vinyl enthusiasts alike, these versatile speakers leave no one behind. YU4 (pronounced “You Four”) houses a 140W peak Class D amplifier, 4” Kevlar drivers and 1” silk dome tweeters, and is available in seven colors. YU6 (pronounced “You Six”) is built with a 200W peak Class D amplifier, 5.25” Kevlar drivers and 1” silk dome tweeters, and comes in six colors.

Like all Kanto speakers, YU4 and YU6 incorporate a design aesthetic centered on two modern design principles: simple form factor and use of premium materials. Carefully sanded acoustic MDF cabinets produced in a range of gloss and matte colors, woven Kevlar drivers and eye-catching silk dome tweeters provide more than something to listen to. Simply put, they look as great as they sound. In fact, Kanto’s speakers are so elegant in design and exceptional in function that they appeared in an “Architectural Digest” photo spread of the Obama family’s White House private quarters (November, 2016).

Inputs on both speakers include two optical ports, one RCA (with a switchable phono pre-amp), one AUX, plus Bluetooth™ with Qualcomm® aptX™ technology for instant connection and streaming from any wireless device. Both speakers feature automatic standby and power-up modes for responsiveness and power economy. The included remote gives full control over audio tone and balance, while a simple front knob controls volume, power modes and inputs. Outputs include a subwoofer connection and a 5V 1A USB charge port.

Plan to visit Kanto in Suite 30-318 to not only see YU4 and YU6, but the rest of the company’s audio line. YU2 desktop speakers, plus sub6 and sub8 sub-woofers, are also on display.

