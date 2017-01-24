Windermere Realtor Kathryn Lerner’s Star On the Rise

Kathryn Lerner I’ve worked hard these past four years to develop a brand that is rooted in providing high levels of service through building and nurturing strong relationships with people. Past News Releases RSS

Broker Kathryn Lerner, of Windermere Real Estate, recently received the Rising Star Award from Five Star Professional. Rising Star winners are nominated by peers and clients and have less than five years in the profession. “Being recognized by my clients and peers is very gratifying,” said Lerner. “I’ve worked hard these past four years to develop a brand that is rooted in providing high levels of service through building and nurturing strong relationships with people. I believe this award is a result of listening and proactive communication, advocacy for my clients, deep contract knowledge, and staying on top of a fast and ever-changing market.”

Five Star winners have to be active in the industry for three years or more and fit production qualifications. Clients evaluate the nominee on customer service provided, communication skills, finding the right home for buyers, marketing of the property for sellers, negotiation skill and tactics, industry knowledge, integrity, clients feeling prepared for the closing process, post-sale service and if the client would recommend them to the public.

“I am an active listener and a highly empathetic person. I like to start with a cup of coffee and ask a lot of questions in the process of getting to know my clients and helping them reach their goals,” concluded Lerner. “I negotiate for a win-win. Real estate transactions are unique and are more likely to close successfully when both sides walk away feeling good about the deal they have struck.”

Kathryn Lerner works with buyers and sellers. She is an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Senior Real Estate Specialist and Luxury Marketing Specialist. For more information, please call (206) 406-9613, or visit http://www.kathrynlerner.com.

