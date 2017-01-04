Kelly Lindsay Rogers Joins Movement Mortgage as Branch Manager

Kelly Lindsay Rogers has joined Movement Mortgage, LLC as Branch Manager in its fast-growing Woodlands branch office.

Movement Mortgage has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private mortgage banks in the U.S., powered by its innovative process and culture. Movement believes real estate is a local business driven by individual agents and their local sphere of influence. The company has rapidly expanded nationwide by committing to upfront underwriting, seven-day processing on most of its loans and investing millions of dollars back into communities through its nonprofit Movement Foundation.

Kelly is one of the premier experts on mortgage lending in the Houston area. Together with her team, she has guided many generations of families through their financing process and is repeatedly referred by past clients. She has been recognized repeatedly as a President's Circle Honoree, as well as a Five Star Professional, an Elite Woman in Mortgage, in addition to her recent honor as one of the top originators in the country. Despite her numerous awards and professional achievements, she considers the personal referral of her past clients as the highest compliment.

Kelly was born and raised in the Houston area. She and her husband have 5 children that give her much joy in this fast-paced world. She is well known throughout the community for her involvement in charitable organizations and her commitment to giving back to her community. In 2011, Kelly co-founded Women of The Woodlands, a community based organization for professional women focused on building relationships, creating awareness & fostering community. Collectively, they have raised awareness and brought value to local charities and initiatives, while growing relationships among professional women within this special community. She gives of her time, talents and treasures, in hopes of making a difference in the lives of others.

“Kelly has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in mortgage lending and a concern for each of her clients and proven to be a wealth of local market knowledge. She is a perfect fit with Movement Mortgage,” says Heather Cox, Market Leader at Movement Mortgage.

Kelly’s office is currently located at Grogan’s Mill, with new offices to be announced soon. She can also be found online at http://www.KellyRogersTeam.com.

