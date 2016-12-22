Attorney Kevin D. Smith Commemorates Crystal Anniversary

Attorney Kevin D. Smith Marking my fifteenth year of practice, as well as my fifth year running my own firm, is a tribute to my former and current colleagues, clients, and opposing counsel. Past News Releases RSS

Labor and employment attorney Kevin D. Smith, founder of the Law Offices of Kevin D. Smith, P.A., is celebrating his fifteenth year practicing law. “Marking my fifteenth year of practice, as well as my fifth year running my own firm, is a tribute to my former and current colleagues, clients, and opposing counsel,” said Smith, who was named a “rising star” by Florida’s Super Lawyers in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, and an “Up-and-Coming Legal Elite” by Florida Trend Magazine in 2007.

Smith began his career as an associate with the international law firm of Morgan Lewis & Bockius. He later moved on to the national labor and employment law boutique of Ford & Harrison, where he became a partner in 2009. Prior to starting his own firm in 2012, Smith took an of-counsel position at a smaller firm, Meyer White, LLP.

Smith is currently a litigator whose practice focuses on traditional employment law claims, and has extensive experience with wage and hour actions brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Florida Constitution. He is also well-versed in the traditional labor arena through participating in union avoidance programs, representing a nationwide healthcare provider during a union organization drive and representing employers during various employee discharge arbitrations.

“I focus on learning my clients’ interests and needs inside and out,” concluded Smith. “This enables me to offer unique but practical solutions to my clients’ employment problems.”

About Kevin D. Smith, Law Offices of Kevin D. Smith, P.A.

Kevin D. Smith is a member of the State Bar of Florida and the American Bar Association. Practice areas of the Law Offices of Kevin D. Smith, P.A include Wage and Compensation, Employment and Severance Agreements Advice, Discrimination, Harassment and Wage Payment Training, Drafting Employee Handbooks and Severance Agreements, Non-Competes, Breach of Contract Claims and much more. For more information, please call (954) 797-9626, or visit http://www.kdsmithlaw.com. The law office is located at 6099 Stirling Road, Suite 101, Davie, FL 33314.

