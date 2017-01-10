Performance Marketing has assembled a team of experienced and skilled professionals striving for sales growth and KeyImpact is excited to welcome the entire team to our family.

KeyImpact Sales & Systems, Inc. (KeyImpact) is proud to announce that they have acquired Performance Marketing, Inc. delivering on their commitment to ensure that their clients have access to the best resources. With this expansion, KeyImpact continues to provide value and serves as an asset to the foodservice industry. KeyImpact’s presence in the continental US continues to increase, and they look forward to many more years of growth.

With over 30 years of foodservice experience, Performance Marketing, Inc. has remained a leader in the Mississippi market. Performance Marketing’s expertise and relationships in the local marketplace benefit KeyImpact’s continued growth and penetration within this geography. More information on KeyImpact’s coverage can be found on its website: http://www.kisales.com.

Founded in 1985 by Paul Aultman, Jr., Performance Marketing, Inc. passed to his son Todd in 2012. Todd Aultman will continue to lead the Mississippi market team, and this acquisition will allow KeyImpact to deploy additional resources against sales execution. Both KeyImpact and Performance Marketing, Inc look forward to this benefiting all parties involved, including clients, customers, and KeyImpact team members.

Todd Aultman shares, "Since my Dad, Paul Aultman, opened the doors in 1985, our team has proudly served our clients and customers in the Mississippi market. However, as the Foodservice industry has evolved, and the broker network has moved to a national footprint, we have decided to partner with KeyImpact. With the addition of KeyImpact's relationships and resources, we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our dedication to our customers."

“Performance Marketing, Inc. is a premier agency in the Mississippi market, and KeyImpact is excited to welcome the entire team to our family,” states Dan Cassidy, CEO of KeyImpact. “Performance Marketing has assembled a team of experienced and skilled professionals striving for sales growth, and, we are certain that together we will continue to provide solutions to all of our partners.”

About KeyImpact Sales and Systems

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs approximately 800 associates in 49 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com.