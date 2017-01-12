On January 27, 2017, Shawn Kerendian, principal of Keystone Law Group, P.C. and senior associate, Lindsey Munyer, will speak on two topics at a seminar hosted by the National Business Institute (NBI). The seminar will take place at the Courtyard Marriott in Culver City from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Registration for this event is now available through the NBI website.

The seminar, The Probate Process from Start to Finish, will cover handling probate from the initial notices through the estate closing. It is designed to be an "a through z" guide to probate that covers all of the important steps, including marshaling and valuing estate assets, locating and paying creditors, paying the beneficiaries, and laying the estate to rest. Shawn and Lindsey will be speaking on two topics: “Tax Reporting and Post-Mortem Tax Matters” and “Probate Disputes & Litigation.”

There are several packages available for this event. Professionals can register for just $359, with each additional professional charged at discounted rates of $349 for established professionals or $339 for new professionals. This registration will include the coursebook for the seminar. For professionals who want to have access after the event has ended, an Unlimited CLE Upgrade is available for $799. This covers the cost of the event with an additional 12 months of unlimited access to the seminar content.

Although it is a basic level seminar, it is suitable for all professionals that may be involved in handling the probate process, including:

● Attorneys

● Paralegals

● CPAs and Accountants

● Financial Planners and Wealth Managers

● Tax Planning Specialists

● Trust Officers

● Tax Preparers

A full outline of the course content is available on the NBI registration page. Completion of the course will also result in Continuing Education credits being issued for legal, financial planning, and accounting professionals.

About Keystone: Keystone Law Group, P.C. is a Los Angeles-based probate law firm that exclusively focuses on probate, trust and estate litigation and administration. Founded by Shawn S. Kerendian, the firm’s eight practicing attorneys represent trustees, executors, administrators, beneficiaries, heirs, creditors, guardians and conservators in all matters related to probate, trusts and estates. To learn more about Keystone Law Group, P.C., visit keystone-law.com.