Kim Gobbi, Chief Operating Officer Ms. Gobbi’s strong focus on performance analytics and her deep knowledge of marketing strategy will be vital for us as will serve to guide solutions for account growth and acquisition during this exciting period of market expansion.

Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS) CEO Stephen Galligan announced today that seasoned digital marketer, Kim Gobbi, has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. Headquartered in Massachusetts, IDS also has offices in Utah, Florida, and Bulgaria. Its primary client base draws from franchisors across the United States with a growing emphasis in Asia and Europe.

In her role as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Gobbi will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team where she will lead IDS’s day-to-day operations and execute on the vision of providing scalable marketing solutions. Gobbi will be responsible for the alignment and delivery of IDS’s services across all accounts and with its partners.

“We are excited to have Kim join IDS as we look to increase efficiencies across all aspects of operations.” said Galligan. “Ms. Gobbi’s strong focus on performance analytics and her deep knowledge of marketing strategy will be vital for us as will serve to guide solutions for account growth and acquisition during this exciting period of market expansion.”

Kim comes to IDS with more than a decade of experience initiating transformative solutions in agency, retail, and entrepreneurial environments. Formally a Director of Marketing and Senior Account Manager, Gobbi has a proven record of igniting and accelerating revenue streams by leveraging partnership opportunities and expanding service offerings.

Gobbi has additionally held numerous leadership and executive committee roles within her community, including Chairwoman of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the state’s 10th largest chamber.

About Integrated Digital Strategies

Integrated Digital Strategies provides complete marketing management of all aspects of digital marketing for businesses and franchisors. IDS provides a portfolio of products and services that increase a company’s online presence and serve to market their opportunities, products, or services. IDS’s industry expertise is principally focused with in the sphere of franchise development; product offerings include, inbound marketing solution, website design and development, SEO, SEM, and Paid Social Media, as well as strategic brand positioning.

For more information on Integrated Digital Strategies, visit http://www.idigitalstrategies.com/ or call (855) 256-2635.