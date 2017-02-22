We partner with our customers in government and industry to provide engineering and construction solutions that enhance the delivery and quality of the projects we do in the communities in which we serve. Past News Releases RSS

Koch General Engineering is set to launch after recently incorporating. Koch General Engineering is a San Diego-based small business that focuses on public works, residential and commercial construction. “We provide top-quality asphalt and concrete service,” said Jeffrey Briggs, co-owner of Koch General Engineering.

Services include asphalt slurry work, freeway paving, ADA-compliance paving, grading, concrete paving, asphalt patching and more. The mission of Koch General Engineering is to exceed its customer’s expectations. “We partner with our customers in government and industry to provide engineering and construction solutions that enhance the delivery and quality of the projects we do in the communities in which we serve,” said Monty Koch, Operating Managing Owner of Koch General Engineering and a third-generation contractor.

Koch began his career working for his father’s company, washing dump trucks and working his way through the ranks as a laborer, bridge carpenter, operating engineer, plant mechanic, asphalt foreman and general superintendent for several prominent San Diego construction companies. He later became the Responsible Managing Owner for Koch-Armstrong, a General Engineering Company that operated for the last 18 years.

“The marriage of field and estimating expertise allows Koch General to provide a wide range of resources and the knowledge needed to complete all facets of any project,” concluded Briggs. “Monty and our other foremen have supervised jobs for clientele including public/government agencies as well as private entities ranging from small backyard jobs to huge commercial and public works projects.”

Koch General Engineering specializes in irrigation, drainage, water power, water supply, flood control, river control and reclamation works, highways, streets and roads, parks, playgrounds and other recreational works, land leveling and earthmoving projects, excavating, grading, trenching, synthetic turf field, horse racing tracks and paving. It mainly performs work in the County of San Diego, but does venture into surrounding areas. Koch General Engineering is the only experienced local contractor to place central Mix REAS (Rubberized Emulsion Asphalt Slurry). For more information, please call (619) 561-2005, or visit http://www.kochge.com.

