LAD Solutions has been recognized in the list of the 10 Best Bing PPC Management Firms for February 2017, as compiled by 10 Best PPC. With a ninth place ranking in the list, LAD Solutions is one of only 2 California firms to receive mentions on this list.

The criteria which 10 Best PPC uses to define a top Bing firm for PPC management is that a firm must have the ability to customize the PPC campaigns that it manages for each of its clients while also delivering measurable results. In addition, top Bing PPC firms also have experience in targeting niche markets.

The valuable feedback that clients receive from these firms is only one benefit of working with a top Bing PPC agency. Customers also enjoy working with the 10 best Bing PPC management firms because they consistently deliver high quality ads that attract visitors to their clients' websites.

Outside of the campaign performance that they deliver, top 10 firms also have great customer service reviews. The analysts at 10 Best Network independently ranked LAD Solutions, along with the other companies that appear in the list, on a wide range of qualitative and quantitative statistics.

The rankings are determined by analyzing client research, reviews, online research, previous accolades, traffic, and other SEO rankings. Although 10 Best Network emphasizes that the 10 Best PPC Analytic Review be considered strictly as the subjective opinions of the employees of 10 Best PPC, the award of this unique recognition to LAD Solutions demonstrates just how well the company has fared in delivering exceptional service and campaign performance to its clients. With thousands of PPC firms around the country, it is only a rare few that are regularly recognized for their achievements.

To commemorate the inclusion in this list, LAD Solutions has been provided with a brief write up and profile page on the 10 Best PPC website. The list is available online at http://www.10bestppc.com/management/bing/.

About LAD Solutions: LAD Solutions is a Los Angeles-based Online Marketing firm providing Search Engine Optimization and PPC management services to business throughout the United States. Founded in 2009, the company has expanded to include social media management, reputation management, and web design and development as parts of their core service offerings. However, the company’s main focus is still on using internet marketing strategies and techniques to drive targeted traffic and sales. To learn more about the services available from LAD Solutions or to request a quote, visit http://www.ladsolutions.com.