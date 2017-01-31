Livermore Scientist Wayne King to Deliver LAM 2017 Keynote

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Through Dr. King’s keynote, LAM attendees will be able to tap into the latest science and strategy behind LLNL’s additive manufacturing work.

The 2017 edition of Laser Institute of America’s Laser Additive Manufacturing (LAM) Workshop is just around the corner, taking place February 21-22 in Houston, TX. At LAM, researchers and industry leaders come together to showcase research and developments in additive manufacturing.

Dr. Wayne King of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) will deliver the Day Two Keynote, “Simulation and Modelling of the Metal Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing Process,” one of the premier examples of how experts’ presentations will share emerging technologies and concepts to project the future of where additive manufacturing is headed.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in association with the University of California, is world renowned for their scientific discoveries and developments. It’s also one of the largest additive manufacturing developers in the world and home to the National Ignition Facility, which features the world’s largest laser. The facility’s primary focus is on metal parts, with two of the three 3D printing labs focusing on metal-based processes. In these labs, a jet engine was built in just eight days for approximately $10,000 dollars. LLNL also launched the Accelerated Certification of Additively Manufactured Metals Initiative. This program, directed by Dr. King, aims to improve metal 3D printing processes, while simultaneously increasing its adoption across industries.

Researchers at LLNL were the first to discover what caused tiny, porous surfaces in 3D printed metal structures. They were also responsible for a breakthrough laser design using a powder bed select laser melting (SLM) 3D printer. This only scratches the surface of the progress underway at the laboratory, as LLNL also delves into 3D bioprinting, 3D printed foam and new state of the art 3D printing techniques. With this much already under their belt at LLNL, one can only imagine what developments are coming soon. Through Dr. King’s keynote, LAM attendees will be able to tap into the latest science and strategy behind LLNL’s additive manufacturing work.

Dr. King’s Keynote is included in registration for the Laser Additive Manufacturing Workshop, taking place February 21-22, 2017 in Houston, Texas. For more information, and to register, please visit http://www.lia.org/lam.

