At the event, we will preview several new products that foretell the future of digital lighting. - Farzad Dibachi, CEO, Noribachi

Noribachi, a leading US-based technology company with a focus on digital lighting announced today that on January 26th, the company will unveil its latest products and technologies aboard the iconic battleship USS Iowa in the Port of Los Angeles.

“The USS Iowa is the perfect backdrop to showcase our latest products,” said Farzad Dibachi, CEO, Noribachi. “At the event, we will preview several new products that foretell the future of digital lighting. We will also highlight Noribachi’s new-age cloud manufacturing capabilities as well as our Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity features.”

Two years ago Noribachi introduced its Bespoke Engineered and Specifically Tailored (BEST) manufacturing methodology. The company is now ready to take the next step in manufacturing innovation with the introduction of end-user direct to manufacturing floor order configuration, placement and fulfilment. Noribachi believes that this cloud-based manufacturing software suite will forever change the way consumers buy products.

“I am excited to be there for Noribachi’s product introduction,” said Brandon Eierman, President, Bayview Associates. “Over the last 4 years of partnering with Noribachi, they have constantly raised the bar in terms of product, design and delivery.”

Guests can RSVP here until Monday, January 23:

About Noribachi:

Noribachi is a leading U.S.-based technology company with a focus on digital lighting.

Noribachi’s product lines, “ALiVE” and “NoriCloud” are comprised of hardware, software and services associated with the generation, distribution and control of lighting, sensors and other integrated features and components in commercial and industrial applications.