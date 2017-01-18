LSP Technologies Sells Laser Bond Inspection System to Northop Grumman

LSP Technologies' Laser Bond Inspection System Laser Bond Inspection is the only method for quantitatively assessing the integrity of adhesive bonds in composite structures and detecting kissing bonds. Past News Releases RSS

LSP Technologies announces the sale of a Laser Bond Inspection (LBI) system to Northrop Grumman Corporation. Delivery of the equipment will be in early 2017.

LSP Technologies’ LBI system is a nondestructive inspection (NDI) method for the structural validation of the bond strength of adhesively bonded joints in composites and other materials. LBI uses a high-energy pulsed laser to create a well-controlled stress wave that evaluates the integrity of the bond, as well as providing real-time detection of kissing bonds (intimate contact but no strength). Laser Bond Inspection is the only method for quantitatively assessing the integrity of adhesive bonds in composite structures and detecting kissing bonds. The equipment is the culmination of more than a decade of collaboration and development work by LSP Technologies, the U.S. Air Force, and the major aerospace OEMs.

“This is an important event for LSPT and LBI,” said Dr. Jeff Dulaney, President and CEO of LSP Technologies, Inc. “We are seeing the adoption of a transforming technology by the major airframe manufacturers that will allow them to build and certify bonded composite airplanes with confidence through assurance testing. Laser Bond Inspection is increasingly becoming the standard for assessing composite bond strength, and we look forward to continued partnerships within the aerospace community to further mature this innovative technology.”

LSP Technologies is the world’s premier laser peening services, technology and equipment provider. The company has been engineering innovative laser-based technologies and products for over twenty years, and is the world’s sole supplier of Laser Bond Inspection systems. LSPT provides laser peening production services for metal fatigue enhancement, and is the only company in the world selling, installing, and integrating state-of-the-art laser peening systems into customer facilities. The company has been awarded more than fifty patents for innovations in laser equipment and technology.