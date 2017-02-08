LSP Technologies, Inc. A fully-realized modeling tool could be integrated into the manufacturing and repair processes of critical engine components, leading to enhanced aircraft performance and reliability. Past News Releases RSS LSP Technologies Sells Laser Bond...

LSP Technologies, Inc. is developing an analytical modeling tool for use in design and repair of engine hardware for the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). LSPT has been awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I funding to develop a probabilistic modeling tool that provides high-cycle-fatigue (HCF) failure rate prediction models relative to available surface enhancement treatments.

“Currently, there is no existing modeling tool with this level of probabilistic functionality,” explains Stan Bovid, Senior Materials Engineer at LSPT and Project Manager for the SBIR Phase I initiative. “We plan to develop and demonstrate an advanced software tool capable of incorporating residual stress profiles from different surface treatments into a probabilistic distribution of factors that contribute to fatigue failure.”

A fully-realized modeling tool would provide many advantages to the naval aviation industry. Comprehensive probabilistic fatigue modeling could be integrated into the manufacturing and repair processes of critical engine components, leading to enhanced aircraft performance and reliability. Advanced modeling technology can be used to improve maintainability and readiness of naval aircraft, while significantly reducing sustainment costs.

LSPT is uniquely qualified as a supplier for this initiative due to the company’s extensive experience using eigenstrain modeling methods to predict residual stress profiles for applied laser peening for surface enhancement at its Dublin, Ohio facility.

LSP Technologies is the world’s premier laser peening services, technology and equipment provider. LSPT is the only company in the world selling, installing, and integrating state-of-the-art laser peening systems into manufacturing facilities. The company has spent over 20 years developing, refining, and delivering laser peening products and services as the ultimate metal fatigue enhancement solution. Laser peening has been proven to extend the service lifetime of metal components up to 20 times longer than untreated parts.