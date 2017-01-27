Lake Homes Realty We will continue to operate as independent agents, but pool our expertise and marketing while remaining super-powered by the Lake Homes Operations Center, which is staffed 24/7 and is a great source of support for our clients. Past News Releases RSS

Realtors Jim Williams and Terri Gates have teamed to form Tennessee Lakes and Land, a local arm of Lake Homes Realty. “We are teaming up to exponentially increase the power behind the Lake Homes Realty Advantages now offered to the lake real estate market in East Tennessee,” said Gates. Added Williams, “The advantage for buyers and sellers is the combination of dedicated lake property specialists leveraging advanced online search technology to find the perfect match lake property for our clients.”

Williams and Gates will be team-marketing properties and sharing with their audiences the community styles, happenings and changes, discussing TVA updates, promoting local social initiatives and steering business locally toward businesses that will benefit from people shopping and moving in and out of East Tennessee. “Jim and I have worked in other industries where knowledge and knowledge sharing empowers,” said Gates. “This certainly applies in real estate. The more you know, the better your decisions.”

Lake home buyers from around the country are flooding into Tennessee for reasons ranging from retirement advantages, lower taxes, natural beauty, mild seasons, less crowds, clean waters and an outstanding geographic location surrounded by seven TVA lakes. “We pull lake area properties out of the confusing fray of general home inventory,” said Williams. “We will continue to operate as independent agents, but pool our expertise and marketing while remaining super-powered by the Lake Homes Operations Center, which is staffed 24/7 and is a great source of support for our clients.”

Lake Homes Realty is the only lake-dedicated property firm in the U.S. Its systems make lake property searches simple by only showing those properties with lakefront, lake view or lake proximity features. This unique technology, combined with the lake and country property expertise offered by Terri and Jim, takes the confusion out of buying lake or country property in East Tennessee. Lake Homes Realty systems generate multiple leads every day. “Qualified buyers are plentiful,” concur both agents.

About Jim Williams and Terri Gates, Lake Homes Realty

Lake Homes Realty’s focus on lake property, both on and near the lakes, has taken the guesswork out of the discovery and niche exposure for buyers and sellers alike. Jim Williams is a lake property specialist for Norris, Cherokee, Douglas and Loudon. Terri Gates has years of experience working, buying/selling and exploring the many lakes of East Tennessee with extensive knowledge of Norris, Cherokee, and Douglas lakes. For more information call Terri and Jim at 865-999-0217, or visit http://www.lakehomes.com/tennessee.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.