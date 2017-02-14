Attorney Lance R. Fryrear Since we are a small firm, I have had the wonderful opportunity to work closely with a boss who truly values his role as mentor. He has worked with me to provide fantastic experiences so I have been able to grow as an attorney. Past News Releases RSS Attorney Lance R. Fryrear...

Lance R. Fryrear, founder of the Law Office of Lance R. Fryrear, is proud to announce the criminal defense law firm has a new addition: associate attorney Britt Birkenbuel. “I chose to work for Lance because I know the kind of hard work he puts in for his clients,” said Birkenbuel. “He goes above and beyond to find the best outcome possible. He’s an excellent advocate for his clients. Lance is also a great mentor and encourages me to think outside the box and push myself to learn and grow for the benefit of myself and for our clients.”

In addition to Birkenbuel joining the firm, associate attorney Prairie Cloutier is celebrating her fifth anniversary with the Law Office of Lance R. Fryrear. She was originally hired to help manage Fryrear’s busy caseload, and today does a lot more in-depth work on cases and handles many of the Department of Licensing hearings.

“I love working with Lance,” said Cloutier. “He has a different background than I do (he was a prosecutor), so I have learned a lot about how prosecutors think. Since we are a small firm, I have had the wonderful opportunity to work closely with a boss who truly values his role as mentor. He has worked with me to provide fantastic experiences so I have been able to grow as an attorney.”

Lance R. Fryrear is a criminal defense attorney serving the criminally accused in the Seattle metro area. He has obtained positive results for 3,000-plus defense clients over the past fifteen years. Mr. Fryrear is a member of the Federal Bar Association, Washington State Bar Association, Snohomish County Bar Association and National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

