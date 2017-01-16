Take your leadership skills to a whole new level! Excellent, informative, awesome! The course exceeded my expectations!

The Growth Company Inc. (TGC), a national provider of customized programs and assistance in the areas of human resources, training and organizational strategy is offering a 2017 Leadership Development Program consisting of eight courses, accredited through HRCI and SHRM.

The Leadership Development Program (LDP) is designed for both professionals in the workplace that aspire to be in a leadership role and those who are currently supervisors or managers, yet are seeking to advance their skill set to meet career goals. Leaders that attend this course will learn advanced supervisory skills that enhance communication, handle people problems, improve employee performance, and expand time management abilities and ways to affect organizational change by influencing company culture.

“By developing today’s and tomorrow’s leaders’ skill set, an organization can drive strategic growth in an increasingly complex and global workforce. Enrolling employees in a leadership development program with The Growth Company, which embraces an integrated talent management model, leaders can be placed in strategic positons to motivate your talent and strengthen retention,” says TGC’s Senior Associate and LDP instructor, Karen Casanovas.

Each month TGC will offer two courses in downtown Anchorage, Alaska; however, each course is available anywhere via live webinar as well. The program will also be offered on TGC’s online learning platform, HELP (Hybrid E-Learning Platform) in the spring of 2017. The 8-module LDP includes:



Course 1: Basic Management Concepts

Course 2: Legal Red Flags

Course 3: Effective Hiring, Retention & Motivation

Course 4: Discipline & People Problems

Course 5: Performance Management

Course 6: Adapting to Communication Styles & Organizational Change

Course 7: Advanced Leadership & Corporate Culture

Course 8: Leadership, Influence & Negotiation

Supervisors and managers play a vital role in every organization. It is essential that individuals are equipped with the resources, training, and skill sets needed to be successful. The Growth Company has guided over 500 participants in achieving greater impact by enhancing their competences to further develop themselves as sought-after leaders.

This month, courses 1 and 2 will be offered on January, 18th. Course 1, Basic Management Concepts, takes place from 9 am to noon. Course 2, Legal Red Flags, takes place from 1 pm to 4 pm. Each program has been approved for 3 PDCs/credit hours through The HR Certification Institute and SHRM. To register, or for more information about the program, visit http://www.thegrowthcompany.com.

About The Growth Company, Inc.

The Growth Company, Inc. (TGC), an Alaska based management-consulting firm, provides customized programs and assistance in the areas human resources, training, and organizational strategy to over 4,000 organizations worldwide.

With a mission to improve the workplace one organization at a time, The Growth Company, Inc. was founded in 1978 by Dr. Lynne Curry. Now, TGC’s consultant team offers over 110 years of combined expertise and human resources professionals including Senior Associates who are SPHR certified (Senior Professional in Human Resources) in the areas of human resources, strategic planning, training, investigations and mediation.

Currently, TGC is among one of the select few Alaska based consulting firms that provides remote consultation via live webinar, and is an approved HRCI (HR Certification Institute) accredited training firm in Alaska. For more information about The Growth Company, Inc. please visit The Growth Company's website.

Contact:

Veronica Jackson

Director of Marketing & Business Development at The Growth Company, Inc.

907-267-4769

veronica(at)thegrowthcompany.com