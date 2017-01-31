LeadingResponse Launches RSVPmobile

With RSVPmobile, we provide our clients with real-time access to their seminar event reservations and data on their mobile devices – without having to download or install any software applications. Charles DallAcqua, CEO, LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, today announced the release of RSVPmobile - an expansion of its Seminar RSVP® event reservation service and event management platform - to help clients increase effectiveness, manage attendance, deliver engaging experiences and gain data-driven insights in order to understand the impact of their events from attendance to improving ROI. RSVPmobile enables companies of all sizes to access and manage their seminar campaigns and reservations on any mobile device.

"We have invested heavily to extend and expand our Seminar RSVP® event management platform,” said LeadingResponse CEO, Charles DallAcqua. “With RSVPmobile, we provide our clients with real-time access to their seminar event reservations and data on their mobile devices – without having to download or install any software applications,” DallAcqua continued.

“With the combined enhancements of our Seminar RSVP® service and RSVPmobile, we have gained significant momentum and adoption in the marketplace because of their ease of use and ability to manage attendee information online on any device,” said DallAcqua.

LeadingResponse’s ultimate goal is to enable their clients with services and technology to do what they do best – focus more on engaging with their seminar attendees and maximizing the opportunity that face-to-face interaction provides.

SeminarRSVP® is a critical component of the company’s flagship customer acquisition solution – Seminar Success® – and includes a number of capabilities that have increased functionality to its seminar event management solutions, including:

