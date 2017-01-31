LeadingResponse Launches RSVPmobile

With RSVPmobile, we provide our clients with real-time access to their seminar event reservations and data on their mobile devices – without having to download or install any software applications. Charles DallAcqua, CEO, LeadingResponse
Tampa, Florida (PRWEB) January 31, 2017
LeadingResponse, today announced the release of RSVPmobile - an expansion of its Seminar RSVP® event reservation service and event management platform - to help clients increase effectiveness, manage attendance, deliver engaging experiences and gain data-driven insights in order to understand the impact of their events from attendance to improving ROI. RSVPmobile enables companies of all sizes to access and manage their seminar campaigns and reservations on any mobile device.
"We have invested heavily to extend and expand our Seminar RSVP® event management platform,” said LeadingResponse CEO, Charles DallAcqua. “With RSVPmobile, we provide our clients with real-time access to their seminar event reservations and data on their mobile devices – without having to download or install any software applications,” DallAcqua continued.
“With the combined enhancements of our Seminar RSVP® service and RSVPmobile, we have gained significant momentum and adoption in the marketplace because of their ease of use and ability to manage attendee information online on any device,” said DallAcqua.
LeadingResponse’s ultimate goal is to enable their clients with services and technology to do what they do best – focus more on engaging with their seminar attendees and maximizing the opportunity that face-to-face interaction provides.
SeminarRSVP® is a critical component of the company’s flagship customer acquisition solution – Seminar Success® – and includes a number of capabilities that have increased functionality to its seminar event management solutions, including:
- 24/7 call center support
- Agents specially-trained to take inbound seminar reservation calls
- Real-time posting of all reservations
- Safe and secure online RSVP portal
- Mobile check-in
- Real-time appointment setting
- Link to Zillow listing of prospect’s home value
- Custom Online RSVP landing page
- Calendar view to show events and appointments
- Google Map integration
- View the invitation online
- Ability to take notes on each responder
- Print name tags for all attendees
- Print and/or download seminar responders
- Custom RSVP reports
- API (application programming interface) that supports customers’ ability to integrate internal
- CRMs with the system to pull responder data directly into the CRM without downloading files